The McKittrick's dreamy rooftop Gallow Green is back for summer

We'll take any rooftop bar in NYC when the weather starts turning in our favor, but we're especially partial to the ones that are basically secret gardens in the middle of the concrete jungle. Scenic case in point: Gallow Green, the verdant sanctuary set atop The McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea (530 West 27th Street), which will be returning for the summer season on Thursday, May 9.

Alas, spring did see the end of The McKittrick's iconic, long-running Sleep No More series, but the relaunch of the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant is enough to put a smile back on our faces. The indoor-outdoor venue is filled with fresh flowers, hanging vines and other greenery designed especially for the space by Jen Stone of Stonekelly Events & Florals.

And the cocktail menu has also been given a springtime spruce-up with drinks like the "Sleep No More" (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider), the "Gallow Green" (tequila, cucumber, fennel and kale agua fresca, and fresh lemon), and the "Summer Coven" (mezcal, mango puree, ancho reyes and lime). A selection of wine by the glass or bottle, local beers, and seasonal ciders are also available.

To complement the drinks, executive chef Pascal Le Seac’h (an alum of New York’s Balthazar, Pastis and Daniel) will lead the food menu and will be whipping up globally inspired and shareable bites, like raw oysters, grilled salmon, a classic cheeseburger and more.

And along with being one of the lushest rooftop bars in the city, Gallow Green will also host special events throughout the season, including family-friendly Potions & Planting tea parties on select weekends. Reservations are now open, with hours of operation set at Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm until midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:3pm until 1am.

Check out photos of some of Gallow Green's food-and-drink offerings, and those garden-fresh digs, below:

