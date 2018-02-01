The Met announces its rooftop art commission for 2018

By now, the art installations commissioned annually for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's rooftop garden have become as much of a fixture of New York City summers as that goo that leaks out of dumpsters in the heat of August. This year will be no exception: The Met has just announced that Pakistani artist Huma Bhabha has been selected to create the latest site-specific project to accompany the roof's sweeping views of Central Park and Midtown.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Salon 94, New York

While details of the work are unavailable, it will be called We Come in Peace, a title that suits the artist's totemic sculptures, which often have an otherworldly, sci-fi presence. The exhibit runs April 17–Oct 28, and if you're a New York State residence, you can get in to see in by paying what you wish.

