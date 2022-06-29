The Metropolitan Museum of Art is home to millions of priceless artifacts, but it will cost you to see them.

As of Friday, July 1, New York's largest art museum is raising its ticket prices, increasing the cost of adult admission to $30. Seniors will be $22 and students will be $17. All prices are a $5 increase from the current ticket prices.

For comparison, adult admission to The Guggenheim is $25, with pay what you wish admission on Saturdays from 6pm-8pm and adult tickets to The Whitney are also $25, with pay what you wish admission on Fridays from 7-10pm.

Technically, the price increase is only a burden for visitors and tourists. With proof of residency, New Yorkers can retain The Met's pay-what-you-wish benefit anytime, meaning a donation of any amount is sufficient for entry. Students who live in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are also allowed to pay what their budget allows. The NYC ID program also offers free museum memberships and special cultural perks, and New York City Public Library cardholders can also get free museum passes for themselves and guests.

Those who want to save a few bucks on museum admission should also add NYC's free museum days to their calendars.

Going on a date? Check out some of The Met's live music date nights for a special evening that will make you look like you're going all out at NYC's most expensive museum.