The Met's latest free slate is devoted entirely to works by Richard Strauss

The Metropolitan Opera is will not resume live performances until September, but the beloved New York company continues to enchant opera fans around the world with free streams of past productions from its extensive archives. The lineup from July 5 through July 11 is devoted entirely to works by the German composer Richard Strauss, including Elektra, Salome, Ariadne auf Naxos and two different versions of Der Rosenkavalier. A majority of this week's offerings were originally recorded in high definition for the Met's Live in HD series.

Each stream goes live on the Met's website each night at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) and remains available until 6:30pm EDT the next day. The operas can also be viewed through the Met Opera on Demand app on various devices. More information and a full schedule for Week 69 of the Met's streaming program are below.

Photograph: Marty Sohl Ariadne auf Naxos

This week's lineup includes three performances that the Met has not yet streamed as part of its series: a 1982 Der Rosenkavalier with Kiri Te Kanawa and Luciano Pavarotti; a 2003 Ariadne auf Naxos with Deborah Voigt and Natalie Dessay; and a 1994 Arabella with Kiri Te Kanawa. Other offerings include a stark and intense 2016 production of Richard Strauss’s Elektra, starring Nina Stemme as Greek mythology’s ultimate daddy’s girl; a 2008 production of Salome, adapted from Oscar Wilde's scandalous biblical tragedy, with Karita Mattila as the mercurial title character; and a second version of the Viennese drawing-room comedy Der Rosenkavalier that stars superstar soprano Renée Fleming alongside Erin Morley, Günther Groissböck and (in fetching male drag) Elīna Garanča. Fleming also stars in a 2011 account of Strauss's final opera, Capriccio.

To find which opera might be right for you, consult the Met's helpful quick-reference guide or dive into the Met's more comprehensive collection collection of related articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, July 5: Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Tatiana Troyanos, Judith Blegen, Luciano Pavarotti, Derek Hammond-Stroud and Kurt Moll. Conducted by James Levine. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From October 7, 1982.

Tuesday, July 6: Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier and Eric Owens. Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016.

Wednesday, July 7: Ariadne auf Naxos

Starring Deborah Voigt, Natalie Dessay, Susanne Mentzer and Richard Margison. Conducted by James Levine. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 3, 2003.

Thursday, July 8: Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen and Peter Rose. Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011.

Friday, July 9: Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser and Juha Uusitalo. Conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Jürgen Flimm. From October 11, 2008.

Saturday, July 10: Arabella

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Marie McLaughlin, Helga Dernesch, Natalie Dessay, David Kuebler, Wolfgang Brendel and Donald McIntyre. Conducted by Christian Thielemann. Production by Otto Schenk. From November 3, 1994.

Sunday, July 11: Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Matthew Polenzani, Marcus Brück and Günther Groissböck. Conducted by Sebastian Weigle. Production by Robert Carsen. From May 13, 2017.