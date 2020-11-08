The Met's new lineup includes works by Tchaikovsky, Puccini, Strauss and Philip Glass

The Metropolitan Opera has suspended live performances though September 2021, but the company continues to tide over opera lovers around the world with nightly streams of full productions from its archives. From November 9 through November 15, the Met concludes a two-week survey of the art form with works from the 20th and 21st centuries, from Tchaikovsky and Puccini through Philip Glass and beyond. All of this weeks offerings were recorded with multiple cameras in high definition to be shown in cinemas as part of the company's Live in HD series.

Each production goes live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EST (12:30am GMT) and stays there until 6:30pm EST the next evening. The operas can also be viewed with the Met Opera on Demand app on various devices. A full schedule for Week 35 of the Met's streaming series is below.

Bluebeard’s Castle | Photograph: Marty Sohl

The week begins with a double bill of folktale one-acts: Tchaikovsky's final opera, Iolanta, and Bartók's extremely dark Bluebeard's Castle. Strauss's Wilde-eyed bible story Salome, Puccini's rootin'-tootin' La Fanciulla del West, Berg's 12-tone Lulu and Britten's tragic Peter Grimes fill out the weekday roster. The weekend brings a biographical work by the American minimalist composer Philip Glass—Akhnaten, with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the quasi-monotheistic Pharaoh Amenhotep IV—and Thomas Adès's 2016 opera The Exterminating Angel, in which Audrey Luna sings the highest note ever performed at the Met. For more information about the operas in this lineup, dive into the Met's helpful compendium of articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, November 9: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta and Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko. Conducted by Valery Gergiev. Transmitted live on February 14, 2015.

Tuesday, November 10: Strauss’s Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser and Juha Uusitalo. Conducted by Patrick Summers. Transmitted live on October 11, 2008.

Wednesday, November 11: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Transmitted live on January 8, 2011.

Thursday, November 12: Berg’s Lulu

Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter and Franz Grundheber. Conducted by Lothar Koenigs. Transmitted live on November 21, 2015.

Friday, November 13: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey and Anthony Michaels-Moore. Conducted by Donald Runnicles. Transmitted live on March 15, 2008.

Saturday, November 14: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein and Zachary James. Conducted by Karen Kamensek. Transmitted live on November 23, 2019.

Sunday, November 15: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel

Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn and John Tomlinson. Conducted by Thomas Adès. Transmitted live on November 18, 2017.

Lulu | Photograph: Ken Howard

