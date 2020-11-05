Through November 8

Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a break, the series has now returned, and is devoting the month of November to Shakespeare, and the videos it streams now remain viewable for a full week instead of just two days. This week, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) stars in Jonathan Bate’s solo show Being Shakespeare, which illustrates what we know about the Bard’s life with relevant passages from his work. “Shockingly little is known of Shakespeare’s biography, and scholar Jonathan Bate is careful not to make up any facts or interpret documents too freely,” wrote David Cote in his 2012 Time Out review. “Instead, he uses a restrained new-historicist approach and allows the warm, plummy-voiced Simon Callow to guide us from young Will’s pastoral boyhood in Stratford-upon-Avon to his brilliant career in London theater of the late 16th and early 17th centuries.”