The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to classics from the 18th and 19th centurie by composer including Handel, Mozart, Gounod and Wagner.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Atlantic Theater Company: Guards at the Taj
Thursday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The Atlantic’s Fall Reading Series revisits a pair of the company’s notable past premieres. The second of the two is Rajiv Joseph’s wildly unsettling Guards at the Taj, in which two old friends, now lodged at the bottom of Shah Jahan’s imperial-military hierarchy, await the unveiling of the Taj Mahal in 1648. By its second scene, the play has veered savagely from its funny, gently puzzled, Waiting for Godot–ish beginnings into grotesque brutality, inspired by a legend of the Taj Mahal’s creation: Imagine Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead as written by Martin McDonagh. Director Amy Morton reunites with the stars of the Atlantic’s 2015 production, Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed, for these broadcasts. Viewing is free, but a donation of $25 is suggested.
Radio Free Birdland: Christopher Sieber
Thursday 7pm EST/ midnight GMT (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features the affable Broadway actor Christopher Sieber, whose well-stuffed résumé includes La Cage aux Folles, Into the Woods, Spamalot, Matilda, Pippin, Shrek and The Prom.
The Moth: Unstoppable
Thursday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (live only)
The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which is actually a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This mainstage edition, hosted by Peter Aguero, is being streamed live from Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Church and features stories by Tiq Milan, Ruth Mcdaniels and Amanda Stern. Tickets cost $15.
Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide
Thursday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met selection is the Rossini rarity Semiramide. Angela Meade has the title role as a fictional Babylonian queen whose warrior crush (played en travesti by Elizabeth DeShong) may be her lost son. Maurizio Benini wields the baton for this 2018 performance, whose cast also includes Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov and Ryan Speedo Green.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs. Tickets cost $18.50 and include a talkback with Sherr after the performance.
spit&vigor: Luna Eclipse
Thursday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
A professor invites audiences to join her for a séance that probes her family’s history of mental illness in Luna Eclipse, written and directed by Sara Fellini for her company, spit&vigor. As the show travels through time and space, it also moves through various locations at the atmospheric West Park Presbyterian Church, where the company is in artistic residence. The nightly performances through November 7 are live and cost $20; after that, though December 13, a recorded version will be streamed on a regular schedule for $15.
Theater of War UK
Friday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (live only)
The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019, and its excellent recent Zoom performance of Oedipus the King (with Oscar Isaac and Frances McDormand). This British edition of its virtual readings series, co-presented with the Scottish veterans charity Bravehound, uses selections from Sophocles’ wounded-warrior plays Ajax and Philoctetes as a jumping-off point for a large discussion of the challenges facing members of the armed services and their families. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director; the cast includes Damian Lewis, Jason Isaacs, Lesley Sharp and Nyasha Hatendi. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EST / 10pm GMT
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. In this episode, her guest is the pathbreaking comedian Margaret Cho.
Stephen Petronio Company: Virtual Bloodlines Festival
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Petronio continues his Bloodlines project, which explores the lineage of postmodern dance, in a virtual series of three virtual programs. This final one looks at two solo works: Rudy Perez’s Coverage Revisited (1970) and Anna Halprin’s Courtesan and the Crone (1999), the latter danced by Petronio himself. A post-show conversation with Wendy Perron and Petronio is included.
Radio Free Birdland: Laura Osnes—The Paths Not Taken
Friday 7pm EST/ midnight GMT (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each one costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features a set by Laura Osnes about her life in showbiz. After leapfrogging to Broadway in Grease as the winner of a reality-TV casting series, Osnes proved the snobs and cynics wrong with winsome turns in South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie & Clyde, Cinderella and Bandstand.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Metropolitan Opera: La Forza del Destino
Friday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met selection is a 1984 recording of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, starring the great Leontyne Price as a Spanish noblewoman buffeted by the cruel winds of fate. James Levine conducts the performance, which also stars Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci and Bonaldo Giaiotti.
SoHo Playhouse: Krapp, 39
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
SoHo Playhouse begins its Best of SoHo livestream series with a Michael Laurence’s sly solo piece Krapp, 39, in which an actor works on a recorded speech that he plans to employ three decades hence when he stars in Beckett’s bitter Krapp’s Last Tape. “The actor and his shrewd director, George Demas, deftly navigate the pathos and satire in the navel-gazing setup, with Laurence reading journal entries from birthdays past and using a video camera to film his haunted visage and symbolic props on a table,” wrote David Cote of the show’s 2008 Fringe Festival debut. “The result is a moving and wise 70-minute retrospective of a man’s soul, an homage to the self that somehow doesn’t feel selfish.” Tickets to each of Laurence’s three live performances this week cost $25.
City Garage: Katzelmacher
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available through November 11)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This 2003 production revisits Katzelmacher, the 1968 debut play by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, who went on to become the central figure of the New German Cinema movement in the 1970s. Frédérique Michel directs a cabaret-stage staging of this tale of a hard-working Greek laborer in rural Germany who evokes jealousy and xenophobia from the locals. Donations are welcome.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Friday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Friday 8:30pm EST / 1:30am GMT (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is currently in previews, and will officially “open” on November 14.
Mirrorbox Theatre: In the Southern Breeze
Friday 9pm EST / 2am GMT (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary works every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Britny Horton, is a play by Mansa Ra (formerly known as Jiréh Breon Holder): In the Southern Breeze, which dramatizes the plight of Black men in America through an absurdist drama about a runaway slave in the woods. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Friday 10:30pm EST / 3:30am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
The La MaMa Love Global Gala
Saturday 11am EST / 4pm GMT (live only)
The East Village arts institution La MaMa honors the documentary filmmaker, philanthropist and activist Abigail E. Disney in a global benefit gala hosted by Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz Pullman. The event includes performances by Philip Glass, Split Britches, Tom Lee, Joshua William Gelb and Katie Rose McLaughlin, Bobbi Jene Smith, Murielle Borst-Tarrant, Don Aroji and more. Tickets start at $25.
Martha Graham Dance Company: Martha Matinee
Saturday 2:30pm EST / 7:30pm GMT (live only)
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company looks at the complex Oedipal ballet Night Journey (1947) via rare footage of Graham playing Jocasta in the 1950s and a film of the complete work directed by Nathan Kroll. A live discussion accompanies the screening via chat.
Gare St Lazare: Title and Deed
Saturday 3pm EST / 8pm GMT (live only)
Will Eno is one of America's premier playwrights of the 21st century, with a sensibility that combines dark comedy, existential dread and meticulously crafted language into a distinctive writerly voice, expressed in such works as the Pulitzer finalist Thom Pain (based on nothing) and Broadway's The Realistic Joneses. Title and Deed, which ran at the Signature Theatre in 2012, was created by Eno for a pair of Samuel Beckett specialists: actor Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett, of Ireland’s Gare St Lazare Players. “Conor Lovett, a recessive, unclosed parenthesis of a man, gently guides us through a crumbling scrapbook of evaporating memories, slight sardonic observations about our customs and grim details about his parents’ deaths,” wrote David Cote in his four-star Time Out review of that production. “Eno’s breathtaking prose—light and deferential on the surface but dense with emotional and cognitive trauma underneath—requires close, patient listening. The reward is no less than with good Beckett: a mind-cleansing glimpse at life’s plenitude and strangeness.” The Lovetts revisited the piece in a Play-PerView performance last month; now they are performing it live again. Tickets start at €10 (a little under $12).
Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Saturday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met offering stars the high-powered Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna in the title roles of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy about rebellious teens who have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Plácido Domingo conducts this 2007 performance, which also features Nathan Gunn and Robert Lloyd.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Shell Shock
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth an early work by Eugene O'Neill: the 1918 drama Shell Shock, about a returned soldier grappling with the truth about his supposed heroism in World War I. Eric Fraisher Hayes, the artistic director of the Eugene O'Neill Foundation, directs the hal hour reading and leads a post-show discussion.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Saturday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is currently in previews, and officially “opens” on November 14.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Saturday 10:30pm EST / 3:30am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
Stage Aurora Theatrical Company: Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day
Sunday noon EST / 5pm GMT (available through November 11)
Broadway stars offer a musical salute to those who have served in America’s armed forces in this virtual concert. Scheduled participants include Ben Vereen, Vanessa Williams, Cady Huffman, Janet Hubert, Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Emick, Darryl Reuben Hall, Darius de Haas, Desmond Richardson, Renee Lawless, N’Kenge, Randy Redd, Cody Renard Richard, Angela Robinson, Justin Matthew Sargent, Bethaney Wellings-Davies and Natasha Yvette Williams. Attendance is free, but proceeds from the suggested $25 donation will benefit Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company.
This Is Not a Theatre Company: Readymade Cabaret 2.0
Sunday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (live only)
In Erin R. Mee’s interactive, Dada-inspired Readymade Cabaret 2.0, the audience determines which scenes will be performed, and in what order, through rolls of dice. The possibilities include dramatic scenes (written by Jessie Bear) as well as computer-generated poetry, art, music and something the show calls “Chance Dances.” The show is performed five times a week through December 6, and tickets cost $25.
Gare St Lazare: Title and Deed
Sunday 3pm EST / 8pm GMT (live only)
Will Eno is one of America's premier playwrights of the 21st century, with a sensibility that combines dark comedy, existential dread and meticulously crafted language into a distinctive writerly voice, expressed in such works as the Pulitzer finalist Thom Pain (based on nothing) and Broadway's The Realistic Joneses. Title and Deed, which ran at the Signature Theatre in 2012, was created by Eno for a pair of Samuel Beckett specialists: actor Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett, of Ireland’s Gare St Lazare Players. “Conor Lovett, a recessive, unclosed parenthesis of a man, gently guides us through a crumbling scrapbook of evaporating memories, slight sardonic observations about our customs and grim details about his parents’ deaths,” wrote David Cote in his four-star Time Out review of that production. “Eno’s breathtaking prose—light and deferential on the surface but dense with emotional and cognitive trauma underneath—requires close, patient listening. The reward is no less than with good Beckett: a mind-cleansing glimpse at life’s plenitude and strangeness.” The Lovetts revisited the piece in a Play-PerView performance last month; now they are performing it live again. Tickets start at €10 (a little under $12).
Live from Adelphi: Carole J. Bufford
Sunday 5pm EST / 10pm GMT (live only)
Long Island’s Adelphi University begins its Live from Adelphi Concert Series with a virtual set by Carole J. Bufford, one of jazz cabaret's brightest rising stars, who has a distinctive bluesy voice and a flair for the theatrical. This set, You Don’t Own Me, is devoted to songstresses of the 1960s, features tunes associated with such era definers as Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, Carole King, Lesley Gore, Dionne Warwick and Shirley Bassey.
Play-PerView: Sundogs
Saturday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available through November 12)
In honor of Veterans Day, the charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a Zoom reading of Howard Emanuel's Sundogs, in which a sergeant in the U.S. Army officer tries to march to the beat of the drums he has started hearing in his head. Film star Armie Hammer (The Social Network) plays the lead role; the cast, directed by Heather Arnson, also includes Jordan Bridges, Jenn Gambatese, Maurice Jones, Tobias Segal and Grace Porter. Tickets start at $5, and proceeds benefit the WDA and Stop Soldier Suicide. A recording of the live performance on Sunday will remain available on demand through Thursday.
Kritzerland
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted cabaret shows with very high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. This episode of the monthly virtual edition includes performances by Patrick Cassidy, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Katie Johantgen, Jessica Rush, Sami Saitman, Adrienne Stiefel, Robert Yacko and the impish Jason Graae. Viewing is free, but donations to the ALS Association are encouraged.
The Seth Concert Series: Wayne Brady
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him is Wayne Brady, the expert improv comic (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and talk-show host (The Wayne Brady Show) who also filled some mighty big shoes in two stints as Lola in Broadway’s Kinky Boots. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Perseverance Theatre: The Spirit of the Valley
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST (live only)
Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre presents a live family-friendly musical adventure by writer-director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. The story, which draws on Tlingit culture, centers on a pair of kids who must overcome wolves, a raven and a bear to reunite with their family and save their native land. The cast is composed entirely of Indigienous actors. Tickets start at $12.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am GMT
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival: 10 Years Over 10 Weeks
Monday (available for one week)
Each year, the American Dance Guild honors prominent modern dance figures with awards for Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement. For its virtual incarnation this fall, ADG is offering a survey of the past decade, with archival recordings every week that celebrate the work of each year’s honorees. The videos are free but donations are invited. This episode looks back to 2014 and features salutes to Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn and Bill Evans.
The Shows Must Go On!: Richard II
Monday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (available for one week)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a break, the series has now returned, and is devoting the month of November to Shakespeare, and the videos it streams now remain viewable for a full week instead of just two days. This week’s offering is a 1997 television recording of the always superb Fiona Shaw in the title role of Richard II, directed by her longtime collaborator Deborah Warner. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. The supporting cast includes Graham Crowden, Richard Bremmer and David Lyon.
JoyceStream
Monday 5pm EST / 10pm GMT (available through December 6)
In normal times, the Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) Four pieces go up at once, and remain available for one month. The November lineup includes: tap dancer Michela Marino Lerman’s Love Movement; a collection of short works by Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, emceed by director Louis Mofsie; two works, Gimp Gait and an excerpt from Reprise, by Miami’s Pioneer Winter Collective; and Fecha Limite (Expiration Date), a look at Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities choreographed by Rafael Palacios for Colombia’s Sankofa Danzafro.
New Ohio Theatre: The self-combustion of a 30-something-year-old Chet or, Icarus tries to catch the Sun
Monday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The West Village’s New Ohio Theatre, a consistently valuable incubator and presenter of unconventional work, puts its developmental Producers Club series online as a platform for works in progress. Four shows are performed live, twice apiece, over the course of two weeks. The first is Keenan Tyler Oliphant’s The self-combustion of a 30-something-year-old Chet or, Icarus tries to catch the Sun, which stars Nicholas McGovern in a performance poem that imagines a strung-out Chet Baker spreading his wings into tragedy. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with $10 suggested.
Lyrics & Lyricists: Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt—Simple Little Things
Monday 7pm EST / midnight GST (available for one month)
The 92nd Street Y’s estimable Lyrics & Lyricists continues its virtual “preludes” season with a salute to the musical-theater team of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, who wrote The Fantasticks, 110 In the Shade and I Do! I Do! The singers this time are Brandon Victor Dixon, Katherine Henly, Telly Leung, Kara Lindsay, Zachary Piser and Mariand Torres; Beth Malone serves as narrator, and Paul Masse is the musical director. Tickets cost $15.
Rockers on Broadway: Band Together
Monday 7:30pm EST / 12:30 am GMT (live only)
Actor, singer and red-carpet style icon Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) is the Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at this virtual edition of the annual charity concert. Performers include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Michael Cerveris, LaChanze, Lilli Cooper, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, J. Robert Spencer, Morgan James, Alexa Ray Joel, Donnie Kehr, Ginger Minj, Rick Negron, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, Isabelle Gottfried and, somehow, Julie Halston. Broadway booster Ben Cameron plays host, and Cyndi Lauper makes a special appearance. Tickets start at $20 and proceeds benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization, Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and the PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program.
Metropolitan Opera: Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle
Monday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met selection is a double bill of folktale one-acts: Tchaikovsky's final opera, Iolanta, starring Anna Netrebko as a princess who doesn’t know that she is blind, and costarring Piotr Beczała, Aleksei Markov and Ilya Bannik; and Bartók's extremely dark Bluebeard's Castle, starring Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in the only two singing roles. Valery Gergiev conducts this performance from Valentine’s Day, 2015.
Emerging Artists Theatre: Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
Ridiculous Theatrical Company icon Everett Quinton directs a virtual benefit reading of Brian Betlovitch’s autobiographical 2000 play Boys Don’t Wear Lipstick, which chronicles one boy’s transition into womanhood and then, 15 years later, back into a male identity. The impressive cast includes Jonny Beauchamp, Margaret Cho, Daphne Rubin Vega, Peppermint, Lena Hall, Yuhua Hamasaki, Jacob Tobia and Mason Alexander Park. Proceeds benefit Emerging Artists Theatre and the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes actor-singer Justin Guarini (From Justin to Kelly), Broadway’s Aisha de Haas, Swedish swinger Gunhild Carling, jazz crooner Peter Eldridge and that notorious gossip Michael Musto.The show is free, but tips are appreciated (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Monday Night Magic: Live Online
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
For more than two decades, the proudly old-school Monday Night Magic has offered a different lineup of professional tricksters every week. It is an heir to the vaudeville tradition; many of the acts incorporate comedic elements, and audience participation is common. In contrast to some fancier magic shows, this one feels like comfort food: an all-you-can-eat buffet to which you’re encouraged to return until you’re as stuffed as a hat full of rabbits. The virtual edition of the series features two live performers every week as well as video highlights from past shows at the Players Theater. Tickets cost $20–$35.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Club Cumming: Ute Lemper—Rendezvous with Marlene
Tuesday 1pm and 8pm EST / 5pm and 1am GMT (live only)
Whether attracting or repelling her audiences, international chanteuse Ute Lemper is never less than magnetic. Her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. This Lemper set, which she has performed at various venues for the past two years, is inspired by a long conversation she shared with languid legend Marlene Dietrich in 1988. It has now been filmed by Daniel Nardicio at his nightclub, Club Cumming, which is streaming it twice today; tickets cost $30.
Manhattan Theatre Club: Long
Tuesday 2pm EST / 7pm GMT (available for four days)
MTC christens its virtual Ted Snowdon Reading Series with a free reading of Charlie Oh’s comedy comedy Long, in which an Asisan-American gay porn actor is challenged to rethink his position on the submissive-bottom rung of the industry’s typecasting. Dustin Wills directs the show, which draws inspiration from Kabuki and Peking Opera traditions as well as XXX flicks.
Play-PerView: Toni Stone
Tuesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of Toni Stone, which premiered at the Roundabout last year. April Matthis has the title role in Lydia R. Diamond's drama, adapted from Martha Ackmann's biography about the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues. Pam MacKinnon (Clybourne Park) directs the entire original cast of nine. “Lydia R. Diamond’s elegantly balanced bioplay uses Stone’s unlikely story to keep many moods in the air simultaneously, trafficking in the sweetness of ballpark nostalgia even as it demolishes it,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2019 Time Out review. “The play hinges on a single player, and Matthis, luckily, was born for her role.” Tickets start at $5, and proceeds benefit the Negro League Baseball Museum.
Metropolitan Opera: Salome
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's free streaming program continues tonight with Richard Strauss’s intense 1905 opera Salome, adapted from Oscar Wilde's scandalous biblical tragedy about the mayhem that can grow from heterosexual lust. The dramatic soprano Karita Mattila plays the mercurial, seven-veil-dancing title character, who forces the King of Judea to give her head. Patrick Summers conducts this 2008 performance, which also stars Kim Begley, Ildikó Komlósi, Juha Uusitalo and Joseph Kaiser.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Tuesday 10pm EST / 2am GMT (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez. The last leg of the virtual tour is the San Francisco Bay Area’s Marin Theatre Company through November 15. Tickets are $30.
Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi: Mumur 2.0
Wednesday 11am EST / 4pm GMT (live only)
Today and tomorrow, NYU Abu Dhabi’s ambitious arts center presents free streams of works by the British South Asian dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra, followed by live conversations with Odedra and members of his company. The first, Murmur 2.0—a collaboration with Australian choreographer Lewis Major—explores how Odedra used dance to surmount his childhood struggles with dyslexia.
The Show Must Go Online: The Tempest
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the very tail end of the Bard’s oeuvre. This week’s penultimate offering is The Tempest, whose story elements include a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster and a fairy slave.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Nevada Lozano’s Ramona, an epic romance based on Helen Hunt Jackson’s 1884 novel, and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman’s Johnny & The Devil’s Box, in which a fiddler named Johnny faces off with the Devil down in Georgia, as fiddlers named Johnny seem wont to do.
Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Lee Roy Reams
Wednesday 7pm EST / midnight GMT (live only)
Off Broadway’s York Theatre Company, which specializes in musicals, continues its series of virtual cabaret shows dedicated to classic showtunes from the Great American Songbook. Standards bearer Michael Feinstein acts as host, and Barry Kleinbort directs. Each edition premieres on Wednesday night and is then repeated five times over the next three days; tickets cost $20. This week’s featured performer is longtime Broadway hoofer and singer Lee Roy Reams, whose many credits include playing Billy in the original 1980 cast of 42nd Street and flaming roles in Beauty and the Beast and The Producers. Alex Rybeck is his musical director.
Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West
Wednesday 7:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met stream is Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2011 performance, which stars local favorite Deborah Voigt as a Wild West bar owner and Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.
Primary Stages: Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay
Wednesday 8pm EST / 1am GMT (live only)
The longstanding Off Broadway company Primary Stages debuts its Living Room Commissions series, which consists of original one-act plays written expressly for virtual performance, mostly by BIPOC writers. The first offering is Chesney Snow’s Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay, a choreopoem about race and class in America that Snow has created with composer Diedre Murray. Tickets start at $35.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including 42nd Street, The King and I, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
Incidental Moments of the Day (Apple Family Productions)
Through November 5
The gently insightful writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in six plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. In Incidental Moments of the Day—the final installment of his pandemic trilogy of original Zoom minidramas—he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in April’s What Do We Need to Talk About? and July’s And So We Come Forth, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken, now joined by Charlotte Bydwell. Donations benefit the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.
Joe’s Pub: Kiki & Herb: Seeking Asylum!
Through November 5
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman made downtown dreams come true in 2016 when they reunited to play the demented septuagenarian lounge-punk duo Kiki and Herb, whom they had incarnated for years in a partnership that culminated in runs on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall. The two mix the tattered flair of showbiz barely-survivors with biting, nothing-to-lose social commentary, waving wildly as they teeter on the edge of apocalypse; there’s simply no one like them. Tickets to the concert sold out instantly, and more performances were added to accommodate the demand. Now, for the many who didn’t get to see it live, Joe’s Pub is streaming a video of the concert for free.
Quintessence Theatre Group: Shout into the Void:
Through November 6
Philly’s classical-minded Quintessence Theatre Group ends its Shout Into the Void series of weekly readings with Georg Büchner’s groundbreaking 1835 drama Danton’s Death, about the bloody circular guillotine squad that followed the French Revolution. Max Schulman directs; tickets cost $10.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja
Through November 6
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this sixth edition, soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja perform arias and duets at Italy’s ornate Cappella Palatina of the Royal Palace of Caserta, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The program includes “Ave Maria” and selections from Tosca and Carmen. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 14 days after the live performance.
Bristol Riverside Theatre: Mental Amusements
Through November 6
The smooth and engaging magician and mentalist Vinny DePonto, who starred in the Off Broadway show Charlatan a few years back, weaves a tangled web of deception in a new show designed to meet the demands of virtual performance. Regular tickets cost $35; for $50 you can sit in the virtual front row, which involves a higher degree of audience participation. The show is performed at various dates and times through November 6.
Fake Friends: Circle Jerk
Through November 7
Charles Ludlam’s seminal Ridiculous Theatrical Company is a prime inspiration for Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s Circle Jerk, a satirical farce about white supremacy in the gay community. Making use of multiple cameras and quick costume changes, Breslin and Foley streamed their show live from Brooklyn’s MITU580, joined by fellow performer Cat Rodríguez and codirector Rory Pelsue; a recorded version is now available on demand for $5.
Joyce Theater: State of Darkness
Through November 7
Over the last two weekends, seven excellent dancers—Jared Brown, Lloyd Knight, Sara Mearns, Shamel Pitts, Annique Roberts, Cassandra Trenary and Michael Trusnovec—performed separate versions of Molissa Fenley’s demanding 35-minute 1988 solo State of Darkness, which is set to Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” (Fenley worked with all of the dancers personally for this project.) The dancers' performances cost $12 apiece, and remain viewable through November 7.
The Shows Must Go On!: Being Shakespeare
Through November 8
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a break, the series has now returned, and is devoting the month of November to Shakespeare, and the videos it streams now remain viewable for a full week instead of just two days. This week, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) stars in Jonathan Bate’s solo show Being Shakespeare, which illustrates what we know about the Bard’s life with relevant passages from his work. “Shockingly little is known of Shakespeare’s biography, and scholar Jonathan Bate is careful not to make up any facts or interpret documents too freely,” wrote David Cote in his 2012 Time Out review. “Instead, he uses a restrained new-historicist approach and allows the warm, plummy-voiced Simon Callow to guide us from young Will’s pastoral boyhood in Stratford-upon-Avon to his brilliant career in London theater of the late 16th and early 17th centuries.”
Little Wars
Through November 8
The marvelous Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply) plays literary toughie Lillian Hellman in a 2014 play by Steven Carl McCasland, which imagines a pre–World War II dinner party shared by Hellman, Agatha Christie, Dorothy Parker, Gertrude Stein, Alice B. Toklas and the antifascist activist Muriel Gardiner (whose story Hellman would appropriate in a 1973 memoir). Hannah Chissick directs an all-female cast that also includes Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Linda Bassett, Debbie Chazen, Natasha Karp, Catherine Russell and Sarah Solemani. Tickets cost £12 (about $15.65) and the proceeds benefit Women for Refugee Women.
Dramatists Play Service: The Party Hop
Through November 10
A seriously impressive cast of young stars—including Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, Ashley Park, Catherine Cohen, Ayo Edebiri, Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher—stars in a reading of Natalie Margolin’s 45-minute online play The Party Hop, set among college students making the rounds of virtual parties three years into quarantine. Josh Margolin directs the premiere on Dramatists Play Service’s YouTube channel. Donations to YourMomCares are suggested.
The Muse Collective: Salem: Post Mortem
Through November 12
In an afterlife purgatory, the witches of Salem burn with the power of new ideas in an original play by Peter Gray. Michael Alvarez directs a remote cast of 16 in this virtual production for his freshly formed company, the Muse Collective. Attendance is free but any donations will benefit the Audre Lorde Project.
Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy
Through November 15
TheaterWorks Hartford and TheatreSquared join forces with the docutheater troupe the Civilians, one of NYC’s essential companies, for a digital production of Sarah Gancher’s original comedy (yes, comedy) about the kind of international internet chicanery that has helped make politics and social media such a cesspool in recent years. Inspired by transcripts of operations by the real-life, Russia-financed Internet Research Agency, the multimedia show is codirected by Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson and performed live for five successive nights by a cast that includes Danielle Slavick, Mia Katigbak, Haskell King, Ian Lassiter and Greg Keller.
Cutting Ball Theater: Utopia
Through November 15
The veteran postmodern playwright Charles L. Mee (Orestes 2.0) has always been internet-friendly, going so far as to share the texts of all of his plays online, so it’s no surprise that he should be a player in the current virtual-theater moment. His newest work, Utopia, commissioned by San Francisco’s Cutting Ball Theater, looks at big life questions through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl in a café. Ariel Craft directs a cast of nine actors and myriad contemporary dancers in this experimentalist cross-disciplinary work. Tickets start at $20 per household.