Looking to chase some foliage, New Yorkers? You’re in luck—autumn is currently in full swing, painting the state's landscapes with hues that only come around once a year.
All across New York, there are red, orange and yellow leaves galore. If you need help planning where to go first, then check out these gorgeous photos from Upstate New York locales that are popping with vibrant colors right now, from mountain trails in the Adirondacks to waterfalls by Hunter mountain (and while you're at it, cross-check them with this handy interactive map that tracks leaves by region).
Indian Head of Adirondack Mountain Reserve
View this post on Instagram
Black Rock Forest in Cornwall
View this post on Instagram
Harriman State Park in Sloatsburg
View this post on Instagram
Schunnemunk Mountain in Orange County
View this post on Instagram
Storm King Arts Center in Cornwall
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Woodstock
View this post on Instagram
Croton Gorge Park in Cortlandt
View this post on Instagram
Colgate Lake in Jewett
View this post on Instagram
Letchworth State Park in Castile
View this post on Instagram
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie
View this post on Instagram
Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter
View this post on Instagram
