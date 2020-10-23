Check out the coolest NY parks, lakes and towns in peak foliage.

Looking to chase some foliage, New Yorkers? You’re in luck—autumn is currently in full swing, painting the state's landscapes with hues that only come around once a year.

All across New York, there are red, orange and yellow leaves galore. If you need help planning where to go first, then check out these gorgeous photos from Upstate New York locales that are popping with vibrant colors right now, from mountain trails in the Adirondacks to waterfalls by Hunter mountain (and while you're at it, cross-check them with this handy interactive map that tracks leaves by region).

Indian Head of Adirondack Mountain Reserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HVHAPPENINGS | Lets Go Explore (@hudsonvalleyhappenings) on Oct 8, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

Black Rock Forest in Cornwall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanderlust Travel Girl (@auriga321) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

Harriman State Park in Sloatsburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana ✌🏼💚⛰ (@natureaddictlady) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Schunnemunk Mountain in Orange County

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William (@stormkingphotos) on Oct 18, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

Storm King Arts Center in Cornwall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Sirota (@jeffstagram129) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Jody ✨ (@fladerade) on Oct 22, 2020 at 3:54pm PDT

Woodstock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Pao (@kenpao) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

Croton Gorge Park in Cortlandt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letícia Baltieri | 📍NJ 🇺🇸 (@leticiabaltieri) on Oct 13, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

Colgate Lake in Jewett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William - Astoria Queens📌 (@mrgreen_photography) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Letchworth State Park in Castile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dessert Correspondents (@dessertcorrespondents) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC 🔁 Beacon (@beacon_transplant) on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Golembo (@instalembo) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

