fall foliage
The most incredible fall foliage locations across New York right now

Check out the coolest NY parks, lakes and towns in peak foliage.

Collier Sutter
Looking to chase some foliage, New Yorkers? You’re in luck—autumn is currently in full swing, painting the state's landscapes with hues that only come around once a year.

All across New York, there are red, orange and yellow leaves galore. If you need help planning where to go first, then check out these gorgeous photos from Upstate New York locales that are popping with vibrant colors right now, from mountain trails in the Adirondacks to waterfalls by Hunter mountain (and while you're at it, cross-check them with this handy interactive map that tracks leaves by region).

Indian Head of Adirondack Mountain Reserve

 

Black Rock Forest in Cornwall

 

Harriman State Park in Sloatsburg

 

Schunnemunk Mountain in Orange County

 

Storm King Arts Center in Cornwall

 

Woodstock

 

Croton Gorge Park in Cortlandt

 

Colgate Lake in Jewett

 

Letchworth State Park in Castile

 

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie

 

Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter

 

