The most overrated neighborhoods in NYC, according to our readers

In Time Out’s City Life Index 2018, we asked our readers to dish on how they really feel about their respective locales. They responded—15,000 people across 32 different Time Out cities took our survey—and gave us some fascinating insights. New Yorkers, the data shows, have some pretty strong opinions about their city’s neighborhoods, particularly which ones are the most overrated.

To no one’s surprise, Williamsburg came out as the nabe that most locals think is overrated. A whopping 21 percent of respondents said that they thought the hipster hood does not deserve the hype that it receives, far and away the highest of any other neighborhood put forth.

Second on the list was the Upper East Side, which nine percent of respondents called the most overrated neighborhood in the city. It’s worth noting that the bulk of those UES naysayers were above the age of 55, and just seven percent of them were millennials.

Rounding out the top five most overrated hoods on our survey was Midtown West and Soho at third and fourth, respectively, and the Lower East Side, the Meatpacking District and Midtown East all tied for fifth.

Check out the 15 most overrated neighborhoods in the city (according to our readers) below.

1. Williamsburg: 21 percent

2. Upper East Side: 9 percent

3. Midtown West: 8 percent

4. Soho: 7 percent

5. Lower East Side: 6 percent

5. Meatpacking District: 6 percent

5. Midtown East: 6 percent

8. Chelsea: 5 percent

9. West Village: 4 percent

9. East Village: 4 percent

11. Tribeca: 3 percent

11. Upper West Side: 3 percent

13. Buswick: 2 percent

13. Downtown Brooklyn: 2 percent

13. DUMBO: 2 percent

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.