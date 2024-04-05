Moving into a funky little stretch of Marcy Avenue that already houses Williamsburg's beloved Brooklyn Art Haus, The Mouth will make its neighborhood debut on Saturday, April 6. And the vibrant Mediterranean spot from brother-sister duo Naama and Assaf Tamir (Lighthouse Restaurant) will be celebrating its opening with an all-day party, featuring complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres, happy hour specials, live music and more from 10am to 11:30pm.

"Catering to the diverse palates of artists, art lovers and creative hearts," the restaurant's menu will emphasize sustainably sourced, locally grown ingredients via a variety of shareable dishes, including dips, (smoked labne, herbed goat cheese) a "snack pack" (boquerones, prosciutto) and more composed plates like roasted kohlrabi with feta and chili oil, and arctic char "nachos" with avocado and leche de tigre. Bigger mouthfuls include radiatore with harvest mushrooms and garlic confit, a sabich sandwich stuffed with kielbasa and amba (tangy mango pickle), and a burger with Israeli pickles and Vermont cheddar.

To complement the food, the beverage program will feature craft cocktails, natural wine and local beers. Among the creative libations from beverage director Isaac Bush (Monkey Bar)—who is also the co-executive director over at Brooklyn Art Haus—you'll find the Martini des Artistes (vodka, cold brew, coffee liqueur, Liquor 43), a Kahlo-Colada (rum, coconut, lime, passionfruit, nutmeg) and the Maria Candelaria (tequila, piña, Ancho Chile, lime, orange), along with classic recipes like a Penicillin and a Paper Plane. After dinner service ends at 10pm, the venue will remain open until 2am so the cocktails can keep flowing into the wee hours.

While you enjoy your dishes and drinks, you can take in the eclectic art displayed in the restaurant-bar's own rotating gallery. The 2,100-square-foot space will have Art Deco vibes and vintage touches throughout.

To secure your spot for The Mouth's opening party on Saturday, visit Eventbrite. And check out some of the dishes from the new restaurant below:

Photograph: courtesy of The Mouth | Spreads at The Mouth