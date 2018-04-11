The Museum of Food and Drink is returning to NYC with an exhibit on Chinese restaurants

Some would say that all of New York City as a museum of food and drink: We have nearly every cuisine imaginable served in different little restaurant boxes across the city. But, guys, in case you didn't know, there's an actual museum—called the Museum of Food and Drink—in Williamsburg dedicated to the art of eating and drinking. Count us in.

On April 13, MoFAD (not to be confused with MoMA or MoMath or NoMad) is reopening with an brand-new exhibit called Chow, dedicated to exploring the significance of the Chinese-American restaurant. The exhibit looks at the 170-year-old history of the now-ubiquitous cuisine, including displaying historical menus and offering themed tastings from NYC chefs.

In order to buy tickets for this delicious exhibit, visit MoFAD's website here.

