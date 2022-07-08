The U.S. Open—New York’s exhilarating summer sports event—is one of the most exciting things to do in Queens. It returns August 29 with all of the exciting festivities!
Get ready to use our NYC events in August calendar as your guide for ending the summer with a bang! This month is the last to take advantage of New York beaches and pools before they close for swimming in September. There are many more things to do outside this month, like enjoying incredible rooftops, going to the botanical garden and outdoor festivals. And use August as your last chance to take advantage of all the outdoor movies at Parklife and more. This is the last full month of summer—make it count!
RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar