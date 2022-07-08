New York
Timeout

Frying Pan
Photograph: Courtesy The Frying Pan

The best NYC events in August 2022

Plan your month with the best NYC events in August 2022 including rooftop openings, outdoor tours and public art exhibits

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Get ready to use our NYC events in August calendar as your guide for ending the summer with a bang! This month is the last to take advantage of New York beaches and pools before they close for swimming in September. There are many more things to do outside this month, like enjoying incredible rooftops, going to the botanical garden and outdoor festivals. And use August as your last chance to take advantage of all the outdoor movies at Parklife and more. This is the last full month of summer—make it count!

Featured NYC events in August 2022

Feast at the Queens Night Market
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

2. Feast at the Queens Night Market

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Lovers of ethnic foods, rejoice: New York's renowned Queens Night Market is back, running every Saturday through October 30. As usual, vendors of all sorts will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park, serving everything from Indian tandoori kebabs to Bengali fuska, Hong Kongese soy sauce noodles and Puerto Rican papas rellenos. There will still be a $5-$6 price cap on food orders, to make sure you get to eat all that's available without breaking your wallet, plus beer and wine on offer for purchase. In terms of music, you can expect live gigs to capture your attention as well. 

Attend Sun Sets at The Met
Photograph: Filip Wolak

4. Attend Sun Sets at The Met

  • Music

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's new Sun Sets, a weekly music series with a rotating lineup of DJs from the city's dance music underground runs through September 3. It will feature DJs such as Liondub, Kristin Barilli, the Brooklyn-based DJ collective Uklon, who are originally from Kyiv, Dominican-American DJ Toribio, and more. Sun Sets will be free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID, and will be first come first served.

Make a day of it at the Blues BBQ Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Sam Polcer

5. Make a day of it at the Blues BBQ Festival

  • Restaurants

Some of the biggest names in barbecue and blues are coming to Hudson River Park (Pier 76) to help send the summer out in style. Enjoy ribs, pulled pork and more from eateries including Dinosaur Bar-B-QueBlue Smoke, Big Papa Smokem Gourmet BBQ, Jases BBQ and more as well as brews from Allagash Brewing, Sunday BeerTwo Robbers and more. It's a full-sensory experience as you listen to terrific blues while you stuff your face. Performers include Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, Jackie Venson, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Bette Smith and Don Bryant.

Grab free books, shuck oysters and dance at Brookfield Place
Photograph: Courtesy of Brookfield Place

6. Grab free books, shuck oysters and dance at Brookfield Place

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Portside, Brookfield Place's second seasonal waterfront pop-up, is officially open for business now through September and its on-site schedule of activities and programs looks incredibly fun. From 9am through 9pm daily, the free and open-to-the-public outpost will look like a nautical-inspired oasis complete with beautiful views of the New York Harbor. You'll basically feel like you're away from the hustle-and-bustle of the city without having to board a plane or ride a train. You can also sip on champagne while learning how to shuck oysters from professionals that belong to Red Oyster USA, enjoy an outdoor dance party, create a monogrammed beach tote that you'll likely use for the rest of the summer and partake in a seashell crafts hour. Outdoor seatings for groups of any size plus food and beverage options from Tartinery round out the awesome experience.

See incredible sunsets from Governors Island
Photograph: courtesy of the Trust for Governors Island

7. See incredible sunsets from Governors Island

  • Things to do
  • City Life

There's a new spot in NYC to take in the gorgeous summer sunsets—it's on Governors Island. Through October 31, the island's historic Soissons Landing and its bars and restaurants will be open late every night of the week. Previously, the last ferry off the island typically left before the sun set. The area will be open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays so that visitors can enjoy delicious food and drink from Island Oyster, Taco Vista and Gitano Island, and stay later at QC NY Spa.

Hit up the summer’s best music festivals
Photograph: Ryan Muir

8. Hit up the summer’s best music festivals

  • Music

There's more than one kind of New York City music festival. The first events that come to mind might be the big-tent fests like Governors Ball, but just as important are staple series like CityParks SummerStage and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, which keep crowds coming out to our beloved green spaces all season long. Overwhelmed by all the choices? Check out our hand-picked this guide to the very best summer music festivals hitting town this year. 

Poster House Block Party
Photograph: courtesy of Poster House

9. Poster House Block Party

Poster House is hosting its first-ever block party on August 6 from noon–5pm in the Flatiron Plaza for a fun-filled day of free activities, performances, giveaways, and more! Attendees also get free admission to Poster House all day. Enjoy live screenprinting with gig poster legend Mike King, wheatpasting your very own poster, inserting yourself into our custom photo booth, live dance and musical performances, and much more.

Catch films in the great outdoors
Photograph: Courtesy Etienne Frossard

10. Catch films in the great outdoors

There's nothing more "summer in NYC" than taking in a movie in the great outdoors, under the hardly-seen stars and set to the humming soundtrack of the city. New Yorkers love to take in films on the nicest rooftops, on the best beaches, and in our city's greatest parks (preferably with a drink or popcorn in hand). Luckily, NYC has no shortage of places to catch outdoor movie screenings you can attend in the warmer months.

Get brunch with the Brooklyn Cyclones
Image: Will Gleason

11. Get brunch with the Brooklyn Cyclones

  • Things to do
  • Coney Island

Take in views of a baseball game, the ocean and Coney Island while, of course, sipping on unlimited beer, mimosas and Bloody Marys—courtesy of The Murphs Famous Bloody Mary Mix. (And at $49, the bases aren’t the only things that are a steal!) Service starts at 1:30pm (game time is 2pm) and includes breakfast breads and spreads, fruit, yogurt, Cyclones brunch sliders, hashbrowns and potatoes.

Slide into the Roller Disco in Central Park
Photograph: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The DiscOasis | Roller skaters pictured at DiscOasis.

12. Slide into the Roller Disco in Central Park

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The DiscOasis is a new roller disco in the middle of Central Park from Nile Rodgers, who has curated its playlist. There will be a variety of programs and theatrical performances with live DJs and special guests throughout the experience's run. There are open skate sessions during the day and food and beverage offerings all around the area. 

 

Go “crazy” golfing
Photograph: Swingers NoMad

13. Go “crazy” golfing

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Swingers NoMad, a "crazy mini-golf course" and entertainment complex straight from London, boasts three nine-hole golf courses across 23,000 square feet under 20-foot-high ceilings. "Crazy golf" is a British spin on mini-golf, but it's for a 21-and-over audience since craft cocktails are served by caddies on the course, and at Swingers NoMad, there will be six cocktail bars with signature classic cocktails from London and D.C., as well as 12 cocktails created specifically for Swingers NoMad, private rooms you can rent, an opulent clubhouse and four gourmet street food vendors—Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda and Mah Ze Dahr Bakery.

 

Dine on NYC's only floating Mexican restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy La Barca Cantina

14. Dine on NYC's only floating Mexican restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Refreshing agave-based spirits and tasty tacos are now being served onboard a three-story boat in the Hudson River. La Barca Cantina, the only Mexican restaurant on a boat in NYC, serves a summer street food-inspired menu that'll get the party started for you and your friends. Based at Pier 81, next to its sister-restaurant North River Lobster Company, La Barca spans three levels with an expansive outdoor top deck with a bar and table seating, a bi-level interior space with two bars, table seating and booth-like tables—perfect for large groups. Even better, it takes short cruises multiple times per day, five days a week, offering up sweeping views of the NYC skyline. (It's a must to reserve a table for cocktails at sunset.)

See LL Cool J at Rock the Bells
Photograph: Courtesy Forest Hills Stadium

15. See LL Cool J at Rock the Bells

  • Music
  • Music

Rock The Bells, a brand new day-long music festival will take place on August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. Curated by LL Cool J in his hometown of Queens, the day is designed to be a celebration of hip-hop featuring classic hip-hop music, local food, interactive experiences, art exhibits, style and more. It's LL Cool J's love letter to his genre, highlighting performers who believes have made and are making significant impacts on the culture. So far, the lineup includes Ice Cube, Lil Kim, The Diplomats, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Rick Ross, Trina and many more artists, with more to be announced closer to the event. DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch will also provide music throughout the day. 

Rooftop bar hop
Tao Group Hospitality

16. Rooftop bar hop

  • Bars

From old New York throwbacks to party destinations and seaside terraces practically fashioned for Instagram, these rooftop bars offer booze, some kind of view and an invitation for you to get high.

Get to The Honorable William Wall
Photograph: Courtesy The Honorable William Wall

18. Get to The Honorable William Wall

  • Bars
  • Manhattan
  • price 2 of 4

Known affectionately by locals as the “Willy Wall,” the Manhattan Yacht Club’s floating clubhouse is anchored near Ellis Island in the New York harbor and is accessible only by ticketed ferry. Head to the open-to-the-public upper deck for top-notch views and no-frills drinks, including bottled beers, well drinks and wines doled out in plastic cups. 

Take this thrill ride on the Hudson River
Photograph: Scott Barrow

19. Take this thrill ride on the Hudson River

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The speedboat-thrill ride The Beast, which takes people on a rollicking jaunt down the Hudson River while doing figure eights and doughnuts, is back for the summer. You might've seen it tearing down the river in summers past—it would be hard to miss since it is New York’s only jet-powered speedboat attraction that goes about 45 mph to party music. The Beast’s route takes guests from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty and back again with splash-filled action all the way. The crew also gives some narrative and historical information while speeding down the river.

Get in the Frying Pan
Photograph: Courtesy The Frying Pan

20. Get in the Frying Pan

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

This “lightship”—a floating lighthouse once used by the Coast Guard—sank while docked in Maryland and spent three years underwater. Later salvaged, the vessel is now a floating boat bar near Chelsea Piers that slings burgers and buckets of beer seasonally from May to October. Walk right on the bi-level railroad barge from Pier 66 to order booze and nautical bites like fish and chips or lobster rolls, then kick back on the Frying Pan or its accompanying fire boat caboose, which is moored alongside.

Fill up at the Bronx Night Market
Richard Acevedo

21. Fill up at the Bronx Night Market

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

The Bronx Night Market, a pillar of the city's festival and dining scene, is back. In even better news, the destination is now official open for the season, set to feature around 20 food vendors each Saturday from NOON to 7pm through November. Although the culinary festival ended up being the only open-air market to operate in New York in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, the organizers had to deal with a slew of new restrictions, a shortened season and the uncertainty that has plagued the entire world throughout this past year. And yet, things are looking up: the 2021 calendar is set to become the market's longest to date and will include community-oriented programs seeking to support local businesses, in addition to the gastronomical offerings that the event is known for. Among the rotating lineup of vendors are San Antonio's Wood Fired Pizza, Downeast Lobstah, La Braza, Osicala NYC, Sechebel Catering Co. and Sweet and Salty Empanads. Dessert-wise, visitors can indulge in Island Love Cake's aged-rum cakes, Dre's Water Ice and Ice Cream Southern-style treats and baked goods from Sweet Obsessions, among others.

 

See the Whitney Biennial
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

22. See the Whitney Biennial

  • Art
  • Art

"Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept," is broken up into two experiences on the fifth and sixth floors of the Meatpacking District building. Each one presents a completely different atmosphere—on the sixth floor is a cavernous, labyrinth-like gallery, and on the fifth floor is an open and airy room where works are displayed together. Artworks—even walls—will change and performance will "animate" the galleries and objects. The changing nature of the exhibition reflects these uncertain times.

Sample everything at Smorgasburg
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea

23. Sample everything at Smorgasburg

  • Restaurants

 

Smorgasburg is the food bazaar spectacular that unofficially announces summer in New York City every year. Founded by Brooklyn Flea’s Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler, the culinary extravaganza typically spotlights about 100 vendors across its locations. Smorg has four spots in 2022, two in Brooklyn, in Williamsburg and Prospect Park.

Eat on a small aircraft carrier
Photograph: Courtesy of The Baylander Steel Beach

24. Eat on a small aircraft carrier

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

There’s a 4,000-square-foot outdoor deck where you can order lobster rolls, burgers and drinks. While it’s not as massive as the Intrepid—at 125 feet long, it’s nowhere near the 820 feet or so of the more iconic ship—the Baylander was used to train helicopter pilots who needed to learn how to land on a boat. According to the ship’s website, it moved around after the Vietnam War and the Trenk Family Foundation purchased it in 2012.

Hang out at Nowadays' massive backyard
Photograph: Courtesy Nowadays

25. Hang out at Nowadays' massive backyard

  • Things to do
  • City Life

As entertainment has yet to be given the green light to reopen, there are many nightlife staples New Yorkers miss. But one beloved and inclusive venue, Nowadays, is abiding by the current standards and bringing back its sprawling backyard to the public. For the uninitiated, Nowadays is like a massive backyard barbecue. It’s tough to beat hanging out in the 16,000-square-foot space with string lights, picnic tables, and massive birch and honey locus trees above (the most shade you’ll find for miles in industrial Ridgewood). This summer, while its live music programming is halted, you and your friends can still head to the summery haven by reservation and a $5 cover (groups up to 10 and families with kids are welcome). At the all-outdoor urban oasis bar you’ll find craft beer, cocktails, natural wine, and non-alcoholic drinks like mate and kombucha. And as for food, its backyard food truck run by Diner by Izakaya will be open with bites including wagyu hamburgers, pork katsu sandwiches, fish & chips, and snacks for a bevy of diets, like a vegan tempeh and lotus root sandwich (with gluten-free buns available), shishito peppers, an edamame and cucumber salad.

 

Take a canoe tour of the Gowanus Canal
Photograph: Courtesy www.gowanuscanal.org

26. Take a canoe tour of the Gowanus Canal

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Have you ever considered boating down the Gowanus Canal? Yeah, that Gowanus Canal. Famed for its “black mayonnaise,” the waterway nicknamed lavender lake seems like an unlikely destination for such an expedition, and admittedly, the idea sounds as crazy as swimming there, but people have done it. (In fact, they’ve have done both.) If you’re so inclined, however, we’ve got good news: Untapped New York is now offering canoe tours of the canal. Sponsored in concert with The Gowanus Dredgers, a volunteer group dedicated to providing access to and education about the canal since 1999, the excursion is described as a “a secret, one of a kind, personal sunset cruise,” which will set sail for two excursions on August 13 and August 18 at 7pm. You’ll be outfitted with life vests that have been sanitized and isolated for at least 72 hours before use, and wearing masks and other social distancing measures will be required. A tour guide will narrate your journey, offering tidbits on Gowanus history and landmarks of interest. With the federal EPA now it the midst of a massive clean-up of the canal, it’s only a matter of time before its gritty industrial charms fade from memory. So, if you want to catch the Gowanus in all of its toxic glory, a canoe is waiting for you. Tickets are $35 for the one-and-a-half hour tour, and you can book them here. 

Go swimming at NYC's outdoor pools
Courtesy NYC Parks/Daniel Avila

27. Go swimming at NYC's outdoor pools

  • Things to do
  • City Life

New York is already rising to steamy temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s—but luckily, NYC pools are opening up in a few weeks for New Yorkers to cool off with a swim. Mayor Bill de Blasio officially announced that 15 NYC public pools will reopen across the five boroughs by August 1.

The ope pools include: Bronx: Crotona Park, Mullaly Park, Haffen Park Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head Park, Kosciuszko Manhattan: Hamilton Fish Park, Jackie Robinson Park, Wagner, Marcus Garvey Park Queens: Astoria Park, Liberty, Fisher Staten Island and more.

