The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods

Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.

As explained in an official press release, the chain's fifth location in New York City is a "working bakery," which means that patrons will get to actually see the pros prepare the delicious treats on the mezzanine floor, which overlooks the guest section of the space.

Photograph: Courtesy of Breads Bakery

Entirely embracing its new home, Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will also pay homage to the neighborhood through its menu, which will include two items only available at this outpost: a New York pretzel ($6.50) and a special babka($16.95).

The traditional pretzel has been re-imagined by the bakers using organic, New York State rye flour instead of the usual all-white variety. The swap makes the food airier and that much more enjoyable to devour. The food is also dipped in lye for a short time to create its signature color and flavor before being served alongside a selection of house-made mustards, including a smoked option, a spiced one, a sweet choice and a New York-style mustard.

The Pockets of Sunshine babka, on the other hand, was created in collaboration with Al Roker, the "unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center." The treat features a slightly tart and refreshing lemon cream that is folded into Breads' signature babka dough. The concoction is then baked and topped with fresh lemon zest. The best part? All proceeds from the sale of the item will benefit Roker's charity of choosing, No Kid Hungry.

Photograph: Courtesy of Breads Bakery

Known for its delicious goods—from babkas to challahs, cookies and more—Breads Bakery is always a must-visit, but there is something about the New Yorkiness of the special items on offer at the new location that makes the destination even more interesting than others around town. Go ahead and try them!