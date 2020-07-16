The New York Botanical Garden will welcome back visitors at the end of this month

You'll be able to once again bask in the garden's bountiful natural wonders.

The verdant oasis that is the New York Botanical Garden will reopen on Tuesday, July 28, for the first time since the pandemic hit New York City.

When it opens its gates, visitors will be allowed back in to see its heavenly collection of roses, daylilies, hydrangeas, water lilies, and lotuses, among its one million plants, walk its paths and trails that cross the garden, see its outdoor collections and bask in natural features like its Native Plant Garden and the Bronx River, which runs through the 50-acre Thain Family Forest.

Its Pine Tree Café will have a limited menu and outdoor seating, and its other food commissaries will also be open. You'll still be able to access the Clay Family Picnic Pavilions, the "My Day at the Garden" kids and family activity guide, the self-guided audio tours (available on your cellphone), and the NYBG Shop (with social distancing protocols.)

While the 250-acre site will be open to nature-deprived New Yorkers for the first time in four months, there will be some changes. Tram Tours, public programs, and group tours are suspended temporarily and The Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, LuEsther T. Mertz Library, Edible Academy, Everett Children’s Adventure Garden, and Hudson Garden Grill will remain closed.

Visitors will be directed by new wayfinding signs and pavement markings to help them keep their distance at admissions points and where queuing is necessary. Some of its paths through the garden will also be one-way only to stop congestion. There will be hand sanitizer stations across the grounds and touchless restroom appliances for guests.

Of course, staff and visitors must also wear face coverings, and there will be daily health screenings for staff. There will also be sanitizing across the garden frequently. And like many other attractions across the city, there will be limited, timed-entry admission so that visitors' arrivals are staggered to avoid crowding. Tickets will have to be purchased in advanced, otherwise visitors won't be given access.

NYBG members, healthcare heroes from eight hospitals in the Bronx and neighboring Bronx residents will be given first access and complimentary tickets from July 21-26.

While the reopening is planned for July 28, it is subject to change based on government guidance on Phase 4. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wasn't sure if indoor museums would be allowed to reopen so soon.

In the meantime, enjoy these beautiful photos from the NYBG:

