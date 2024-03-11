Wordle—the addictive and delightful puzzle game run by the New York Times—started as a love story. So it's only fitting that the Times is showing its love for Wordlers with a slate of fun five-letter activities around New York to celebrate the 1,000th puzzle on Friday, March 15.

"When the tiles turn green, the fun begins," The Times' official invitation beckons. All of the festive activities dubbed #Wordle1000 were inspired by solutions from Wordle's history, like a complimentary "drink" or a festive "donut."

RECOMMENDED: The New York Public Library is throwing an Arctic-themed after-hours party

To get in on the party, first, you’ve got to solve the 1,000th Wordle on Friday, March 15. Let’s all hope it’s not too difficult. Whether you’re a Wordle ace or a newbie, you can join in by playing at this link.

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Times

Then, you can take your pick from a variety of fun activations around the city where they're rolling out the green, yellow, and white carpet. Here's the full list, with the corresponding Wordle words:

Thursday, March 14

The celebration begins at the Empire State Building where its iconic SPIRE (Wordle No. 576) will light up in Wordle’s signature colors as the 1,000th puzzle is published on the evening of Thursday, March 14. The party runs from 7pm-2am with special, themed gifts while supplies last. Get a ticket here.

Friday, March 15

Free stuff

Visit the FLORA (Wordle No. 654) at Brooklyn Botanic Garden for free. The first 5,000 puzzle solvers will get in for free.

A chance to see your favorite IMAGE (Wordle No. 986) at MoMA more often with a free three-month membership trial for the first 1,000 people; enter here.

A free limited-edition green-and-yellow DONUT (Wordle No. 749) at Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop for the first 100 Wordlers.

An afternoon crunch on CRUST (Wordle No. 24), with a free slice at all Joe’s Pizza locations (NYC, Miami, FL Ann Arbor, MI, Cambridge, MA) for the first 100 Wordlers.

A complimentary DRINK (Wordle No. 207) to close out the day, from Superbueno, Dear Irving, and all Talea Taproom locations, just be sure to get the exact timings and details first.

A suite for your whole Wordle crew at an upcoming Brooklyn Cyclones game where you’ll get to play CATCH (Wordle No. 484) on the field. You'll have to be quick for this one; it's open to the first two people who submit their Wordle answer here.

Discounts

A discounted New York Times bestseller STORY (Wordle No. 318) at The Strand in Union Square.

A little extra HUMOR (Wordle No. 236) in your week, with the help of discounted tickets to shows at Caveat and Littlefield.

A year of discounted MOVIE (Wordle No. 272) nights at Film Forum for the first 50 gamers at the box office.

A discounted Uber ride when you use the 1000th Wordle puzzle answer + “1000” as a discount code on the Uber app. For example, “ANSWER1000.” When you enter the code, you'll save 15% (up to $8) on a comfort electric trip around New York City and other cities across the country. That's to celebrate the word DRIVE (Wordle No. 523).

Use the puzzle answer as a code to get 20% off select Met OPERA (Wordle No. 569) performances this spring.

Enter-to-win

A chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of where the PAPER (Wordle No. 36) gets made at the New York Times Print Plant. Enter online here.

Throughout March

If you’re a Wordle fan outside of NYC, the party will continue nationwide throughout March. Duolingo, Headspace, Uber, Spotify, Recess, and Wilson are joining in on the fun with special discounts, giveaways and more. Find all the details here.