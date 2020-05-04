The NYC restaurant finalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards

It is an unusual time for awards ceremonies of any sort, especially when nationwide traveling has become taboo while most people are sheltering in place. The prestigious James Beard Awards—often billed as the food world’s version of the Oscars—is one of those affected by the changes and it’s taken its who’s-who-of-the-food-world gala to online-only. Today, the committee has announced the finalists for the 2020 James Beards Awards for the first time via a Twitter live-stream. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the James Beard Awards, that have catapulted the careers of countless restaurant professionals. “Those we consulted felt the Awards could also offer a glimmer of hope to an industry looking for light in a very dark time,” writes the foundation on its website.

Here are New York City’s 2020 finalists:

Best New Restaurant

Despite our constant stream of excellent new restaurant openings, no New York restaurants were nominated in this category for 2020. The same goes for the "Outstanding Restaurant" and "Outstanding Bar Program" categories.

Best Chef (covers all of New York State region)

-Alex Stupak of Empellón

-Daniela Soto-Innes of Atla

-Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger

-Sean Gray of Momofuku Ko



-Junghyun Park of Atomix

Outstanding Chef

-Missy Robbins of Lilia

Outstanding Restaurateur

-Alex Raij and Eder Montero, behind the restaurants Saint Julivert Fisherie, La Vara and Txikito

-Jason Wang of Xi’an Famous Foods

Outstanding Baker

-Zachary Golper of Bien Cuit bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef

-Natasha Pickowicz of Flora Bar

-Miro Uskokovic of Gramercy Tavern

Design for Alternative Eating and Drinking Places

-Aaron Sciandra for the TWA Hotel

Outstanding Wine Program

- The steakhouse, Cote

The winners will be named during the postponed James Beard Awards ceremony, now slated for Friday, September 25, in Chicago. The 2020 Media Awards winners will be announced online on May 27.

Most popular on Time Out

- These New York photographers are capturing powerful images of the city’s streets

- You can download over 200 art books from the Guggenheim for free

- The Metropolitan Opera streams a new lineup of free performances every night this week

- The best live theater to stream online

- Ellis Island will now personally help you research your ancestors

Share the story