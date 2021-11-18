The Moxy Times Square hotel’s rooftop is open year-round for drinks, food and NYC skyline views, but its 10,000-square-foot space might look a little different depending on when you visit.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Magic Hour, on the hotel’s 18th floor, gets a timely refresh each season with new, Instagrammable installations. Starting Friday, November 19, Magic Hour’s Pink Rose Garden will become The Pink Winter Lodge–replete with après-ski-themes but sans the pesky powder.

The reimagined space is lined with pink logs, and its cozy carousel section is adorned in frosted pink blooms and 25,000 faux-crystals, with seats fashioned after ski-lifts. In addition to that obvious photo-op, a flower arch crowned with pink antler chandeliers is primed for posing, and a pink gondola is nestled in matching pine trees on the rooftop’s east side. Ice skates and ersatz diamond-encrusted skis further accessorize the space.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Magic Hour’s wintery cocktails include the tequila-based Double Pink Diamond and the especially apt Après Ski, with vodka, white chocolate liqueur, soy milk and mini marshmallows. Seasonal sweets like glitter-dusted ‘Pink Bling’ donut rings and cotton candy-topped s’mores stacks are also on the menu.

Pink Winter Lodge will remain at Magic Hour until April. The Moxy East Village also has its own seasonal installation that mixes holiday cheer with vacation vibes.