The Plaza’s Palm Court is hosting Broadway-inspired afternoon tea

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday January 10 2018, 5:03pm

Photograph: Courtesy The Palm Court

It's a New York City staple to get afternoon tea at The Plaza hotel. It's also a New York staple to see a Broadway show. Now, you can sorta combine the two by visiting the Palm Court for its upcoming "Broadway Tea." The short-lived program, running from January 16 through February 4, debuts in conjunction with the upcoming Broadway Week and the Tony Awards, which take place this June.

Since the list of 2018 nominees aren't out yet, The Plaza is drawing inspiration from past winners. Look out for the Hamilton and Cheese (ham and cheese sandwich) Kinky Beets Canape (beet-cheese-hazelnut tart), The Color of Purple Mustard (country pâté, toast and violet mustard), Legally Blondie (maple-walnut blondie) and Hello Lolly (strawberry cake pop).

The $95 tea, which also includes a glass of Champagne and a chocolate replica of the Tony Awards's medallion, is available all throughout Broadway Week.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 149 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

