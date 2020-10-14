The popular Queens Night Market opens for lunch at Rockefeller Center

Six vendors, including four new ones, offer dishes like Ecuadorian empanadas and fried chicken sandos from all around the world for the Midtown crowd.

The Queens Night Market may not have been able to open this year in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, but for a taste of the open-air food bazaars we’ve missed out in 2020, head to Rockefeller Center for lunch.

From 11am-5pm daily—except Sundays—the Queens Night Market Outpost has returned to Midtown with six vendors. It’s slated to open through November and is located on the South Plaza between 48th and 49th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

Photograph: Storm Garner / Queens Night Market



There will be six vendors, including four making their first appearance: DiLena Dolcini (Italian and other baked sweets), La Braza (Ecuadorian choclos and empanadas), The Fried Kitchen (spicy chicken sandwiches and chicken and waffles) and Mamika’s Homemade (Balinese cuisine). They’ll be joined by Joey Bats Cafe (Portuguese egg tarts and croissants) and Treat Yourself Jerk (Jamaican jerk chicken). Other vendors will rotate in as well, according to John Wang, the founder of Queens Night Market, which also published a cookbook earlier this year before the current crisis hit.

The Outpost debuted at Rock Center last year with nine vendors, but the international roster is smaller this time around to help the businesses generate more income while providing a lunch option to people who are working nearby as well as tourists.

Photograph: Storm Garner / Queens Night Market



