The Queen's famous Land Rovers are coming to NYC for the first time

Crowns, corgis and Land Rovers are just a few of the icons associated with the British Royal Family—and the famed SUVs are coming to New York City this weekend for the first time. As part of their U.S. tour, you can see the vehicles for free this weekend and learn about their history in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Jaguar Land Rover will display the vehicles of the late Queen of England on the Plaza at Rockefeller Center from Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20. The immersive display will feature 10 of Queen Elizabeth II’s Land Rover, Defender, and Range Rover vehicles. The SUVs have strong connections to the Royal Family, either serving official functions or supporting activities on the Royal estates—and they have super cool features, too.

Staff will be on site to talk about each vehicle's designs, history, and service with the Royal Family. The exhibition will even feature two of the earliest Royal vehicles. Here's more about the vehicles on display.

Photograph: By Nick Dimbleby / Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover

Full list of royal vehicles on display in NYC

1954 Land Rover Series I State Review vehicle

The very first State Review Land Rover vehicle featured a custom‑designed rear platform. It accompanied HM Queen Elizabeth II and HM The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a six‑month tour of the Commonwealth. This particular vehicle was sent to Australia for that leg of the tour and is now under the care of a private collector in the U.S.

1954 Land Rover Series I (NXN1)

Originally ordered by HM King George VI, it was used by HM Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the Royal Family at Balmoral. Land Rover apprentices restored it in 2010, and it now resides in the Land Rover Classic collection.

1958 Land Rover Series II State Review vehicle

The second official ceremonial review Land Rover vehicle featured blue side light lenses, which were switched on whenever a member of the Royal family was being carried. This example was a reserve vehicle, which explains its low mileage of approximately 13,000 miles. It forms part of the Royal Collection at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon.

1966 Land Rover Series IIa Station Wagon (JYV1D)

Driven by HM Queen Elizabeth II, this was the first Station Wagon of its kind to be fitted with a six‑cylinder engine. It also features a host of special features, including leather seats, a wooden dog guard, and side steps, to help it fulfill its Royal duties. It now forms part of the Royal Collection at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon.

1974 Range Rover State Review vehicle

The first Range Rover vehicle to take the role of ceremonial State Review vehicle entered service in 1975 and was used until 2002. Its specially modified rear included foldaway seats and a lectern containing concealed umbrellas. An additional exhaust silencer ensured noise from the V8 engine was kept to a minimum for its Royal passengers. It now forms part of the Royal Collection at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon.

1990 Range Rover State Review vehicle

The third State Review Range Rover vehicle featured in the image chosen by HM Queen Elizabeth II for her 1994 Christmas card, where she and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were pictured attending the 50th Anniversary of D‑Day Landings in Arromanches. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

1983 Defender 110 V8 (A444RYV)

A personal vehicle commissioned and used by HM Queen Elizabeth II, it was used on Crown estates Sandringham and Balmoral and was ideal for rural transport and Royal pursuits. The car is fitted with special equipment, leather seats, and a special radio system and is finished in dark green paint to Queen Elizabeth II's choice. With grab handles and footsteps, it is suitable for hunting and fishing trips. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

1996 Range Rover P38 State 1 Royal Review

This is the fourth State I Royal Review vehicle provided by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations and replaced the previous State I Range Rover from 1990.

These bespoke vehicles were used on Royal tours at home and abroad by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. Like all state vehicles it is painted in the Royal color claret with a distinctive red pinstripe running down the side of the car, but additionally boasts hand‑painted crests on the doors and tailgate. It features the royal crown topped by a golden crowned lion, which is part of the royal Coat of Arms, and is surrounded by a garter bearing the motto “Honi soit qui mal y pense” (meaning shame on him who thinks evil). This symbolizes the Order of the Garter, an ancient order of knighthood.

The specially adapted rear platform for the royal party to look out from was given four foldaway seats, rather than the usual two that are in other state vehicles. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

2005 Range Rover L322 State Review

This is the fifth State I Royal Review vehicle provided by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. The specially adapted rear platform from which the royal party can look out has the same black leather upholstery as inside the driver’s cabin. The tailgate folds down to reveal a set of stairs so the royal party can easily access the platform. This vehicle was famously used to transport the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II’s ninetieth birthday parade in 2016. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

2009 Range Rover (CK58 NPJ)

There are numerous pictures of HM Queen Elizabeth II behind the wheel of this Range Rover vehicle, as it was her favored vehicle after it joined the fleet. The famous labrador mascot that adorned the bonnet has been removed for safekeeping.

Exhibition hours

Exhibition hours are as follows: Thursday, October 17, 10am-4pm; Friday, October 18, 8am-8pm; Saturday, October 19, 10am-8pm; Sunday, October 20, 10am-6pm.