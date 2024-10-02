“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Tuesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last time, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan spilled the secrets from her new book "Secret New York City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."

As Things to Do Editor at Time Out New York, it's literally my job to find the coolest events and activities in New York City. With thousands of events happening every week—and thousands of people pitching events to me every week—I focus on sifting for the unique gems that are actually worth your time and money.

After that, I create a list every week of the best events that you should check out that weekend. But maybe you're the kind of person who likes to plan in advance. Or maybe a list of 100 things to do is just too much scrolling. I get it! With that in mind, I present to you here five events coming up this fall that should definitely be on your radar. Though I try to keep my expectations measured, all signs point to these being your best bets this autumn.

Photograph: John Bartelstone / Courtesy the NYPL

1. Open House New York

When is it: October 18-20, 2024

Who will love it: Nosy New Yorkers of all stripes

Cost: Free

Let’s start with something that’s been on my to-do list for years, and I’ve never gotten to check it out: Open House New York! During this free event, you’ll get access to typically off-limits places. There are 200 locations across the city you can check out. Even better, you can filter the full calendar of events by location, date and type to find options that fit for you.

Here are a few highlights for 2024: Allison Eden Studios, Alice Austen House: Queer Ecologies Garden, American Indian Community House, Highbridge Water Tower, Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roofs, Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, and so many more.

It's in my DNA to be nosy (or nebby, as my hometown of Pittsburgh says), so I can't wait to check this one out.

Time Out tip: Many activities are open-access sites with no tickets required. For events that do require a ticket, though, you'll need to enter the free ticket lottery.

Photograph: By Sam Hollenshead

2. BQ Flea When is it: Sundays in October

Who will love it: Vintage vixens and super shoppers

Cost: Free to attend We New Yorkers may have small apartments, but we know how to decorate them with flair. Thankfully for us, there are lots of flea markets and vintage festivals around town, and now there's a brand new one to add to the mix. BQ Flea, which is debuting in Brooklyn in October, is worth checking out. Curated by the team behind the beloved Brooklyn Flea BQ Flea will be open from 10am until 5pm every Sunday in October on Meeker Avenue between Union Avenue and Lorimer Street, right under the BQE. Expect to shop for housewares, rugs, lighting and more. Time Out tip: While many vendors take credit cards, it might be useful to have some cash on hand. Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House

3. Just Frame It: How Nike Turned Sports Stars into Superheroes at Poster House

When is it: On view now through February 23, 2025

Who will love it: Sports fans and art lovers alike

Cost: $12/adult; free admission every Friday

In New York City, we are lucky to have museums dedicated to a host of niche topics: lighthouses, skyscapers, food, transit, finance and even posters. This fall, Poster House in Chelsea is spotlighting the once-iconic Nike poster. Though it may seem quaint to us today when we're barraged with carefully curated images on social media, during the 20th century, securing a spot on a Nike poster would cement a professional athlete's fame.

Just Frame It: How Nike Turned Sports Stars into Superheroes includes 60 posters featuring everybody from NBA stars in the famed "Supreme Court" photoshoot to football, tennis and golf pros. Whether you're a sports fan or an art lover (or both, you Renaissance Man, you!), this one promises to be very cool.

Time Out tip: There's free admission every Friday!

Photograph: By Phillip Retuta | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

4. Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest in Fort Greene Park

When is it: On Saturday, October 26

Who will love it: Dog lovers of all ages

Cost: Free to attend; $20 if you want to participate with your pup

It’s Halloween—or should I say Howl-oween month—and that means creatures of all kinds are getting decked out in festive finery. Of course that includes New York City’s dogs. Every year, the Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest is a can’t-miss event for me. Not only is it so freaking cute, it’s also creative, hilarious and downright delightful.

About 100 dogs parade across a stage set up in Fort Greene Park in front of a horde of admiring fans. A panel of judges carefully considers each costume before awarding the winners at the end. In past years, I've seen dogs dressed up as The Princess and the Pea, a Great British Bake-Off contestant, a train conductor, an astronaut, Wordle and pizza. There was even a tripawd dressed as the iconic three-legged Ikea table.

Time Out tip: Get to the park early to grab a seat on the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs.

Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph at The Met

When is it: On view now through March 16, 2025

Who will love it: Design nerds

Cost: $30/adult; pay-what-you-wish for New York residents

In my house, we spend a lot of time talking about architecture, particularly debating the merits of Brutalism. No, I'm not an architect and neither is my husband, but we're both fascinated by the use of space (I know, we sound really cool and fun, please invite us to your parties). Seriously, though, once you learn about the principles of this design aesthetic, whether you love it or hate it, it's hard not to think about its influence in our world.

A new exhibit at The Met this fall titled Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph examines the career of Paul Rudolph, an influential 20th-century architect who was a proponent of concrete and Brutalist methodology. He designed Halston’s spectacular town house and Yale’s iconic Art and Architecture Building. As The Met puts it, he’s “one of the most significant, yet under-recognized architects of the 20th century.” At the show, you’ll get to see more than 80 artifacts, from objects he collected to drawings, models and photos. I can’t wait to nerd out over them.

Time Out tip: Make it a special occasion and visit for Date Night at the Met, held weekly on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9pm.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out New York

Bonus: Reading and tours at Poe Cottage

Before I go, here's a quick bonus event hosted by yours truly! Did I tell you about my book, "Secret New York City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure"? I'm hosting a reading, signing, and tours at one of the sites featured in the book: The incredible Edgar Allan Poe Cottage on Saturday, October 19 at 1pm. Find it at 2640 Grand Concourse in the Fordham neighborhood of The Bronx.

I'll do a reading in Poe's parlor, then an expert from The Bronx County Historical Society will lead tours. It's $5 to enter the cottage, and it's the perfect, slightly spooky event for a Saturday in October. Hope to see you there!