The Rainforest Cafe is returning to NYC—at the Empire State Building

Cha! Cha! is coming to the city.

Morgan Carter
Sign of the Rainforest Cafe
Photograph: JHVEPhoto| Rainforest Cafe
For April Fools this year, the Empire State Building posted the following breaking news message on their Twitter/X:

And while the posting may have been fake, the response was very real, with fans of the rainforest-themed chain pleading for a New York (though, there are two locations in New Jersey). Seemingly teasing us, earlier this month the cafe’s tree frog mascot, Cha! Cha!, was seen on TikTok walking around the city. But yesterday, our dreams finally came to fruition as the cafe finally announced that yes, it will be coming to NYC.

From October 3 to 6, the Rainforest Cafe will be landing at the Empire State Building. Housed on the 86th-floor Observatory Deck, the limited-time pop up will feature branded Rainforest Cafe x ESB merch, giveaways and food offerings (fingers crossed for the Rasta Pasta and dinosaur nuggets). And while it hasn’t been confirmed if it is possible to have an indoor rainstorm in the building, we can only hope that Cha! Cha! will make an appearance.

Reservation slots between 10am to 6pm are now live. Reserve your spot here.

