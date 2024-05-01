The Rock is giving out free guac through the whole month of May

May is full of reasons to celebrate: not only is it the end of that long, cold New York winter, but there's also Cinco de Mayo as well as, uh, the birthday of action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on May 2. All of those festivities are coming together for the fourth annual Guac on the Rock campaign, an initiative from Johnson and his small-batch Teremana Tequila brand. And for the first time, the campaign is stretching out from a mere week of free guacamole to an entire month of gratis guac.

From Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, May 31, Johnson's Teremana Tequila will reimburse restaurant goers for their guacamole orders up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guac with any Teremana cocktail. (Yes, alas, that does mean you have to be age 21 and over to participate.) All you have to do is head to guacontherock.com and use the restaurant locator to find a participating eatery or bar near you. Once there, order a Teremana drink and guacamole; snap a picture of your itemized receipt and submit it on the Guac on the Rock website; and you'll see a reimbursement (of up to $10) via Venmo for that guac starter, no matter if you dine in or take out.

Launched in 2021, the nationwide, charitable initiative aims to encourage consumers to support America’s restaurants, by generating additional revenue for the local venues as well as tips for hospitality workers.

“For Cinco de Mayo and my birthday this year, I’m happy that the Guac will be on the Rock for a full month,” said Johnson in a statement. “It’s a testament to the incredible success of Teremana that we are able to give back to our tremendous bars and restaurants and our loyal fans for a fourth year in a row—in an even bigger way than before. I can’t wait to see more people come together to support our nation’s hospitality workers and say thank you by raising a Teremana Toast and participating in Guac on the Rock!”