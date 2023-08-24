The Seaport's annual food festival returns this September

The Seaport has become a surprisingly vibrant food hub over the years, and you can get delicious proof for yourself at Taste of the Seaport.

Now in its 13th consecutive year, the one-day culinary and community festival returns to Lower Manhattan on Saturday, September 23 from noon to 5pm, with the aim of raising funds for both student and teacher cultural enrichment programs at area schools including Peck Slip (PS 343) and Spruce Street (PS 397) for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are proud to support our local schools through Taste of the Seaport,” said Andrew Schwartz, the co-president of the New York Region at Howard Hughes. “This beloved annual event highlights the future of our community–our kids–and it’s moving to see businesses and residents come together year after year to support this worthy cause.”

And it should easily meet its monetary goals with the cooking talent involved: the teams behind local favorites including Jean-Georges Vongerichten's The Fulton, Andrew Carmellini's Carne Mare, Helene Henderson’s Malibu Farm and legendary Brooklyn pizzeria Di Fara, among others, will be doling out elevated bites along the East River waterfront at Pier 16 and Pier 17.

Along with eats fest and the opportunity to shop small businesses and local artists, the family-friendly affair will also include live music and a kid play zone with attractions from Church St. School for Art & Music, Spotlight Kids, Lifetime Fitness, Manhattan Youth, and Spark Art.

TOTS 2023 tickets are now available at early-bird prices at the Taste of the Seaport website through September 15: $55 per person or get a family pack of four tickets for $200. Normally priced tickets can be purchased for $65 per person or $210 for the four-pack. A ticket gets you one food sampling from six participating restaurant vendors. And if you want an extra bite, attendees traveling by NYC Ferry will receive an extra taste ticket when they show their ferry ticket at the TOTS ticket booth upon entry.