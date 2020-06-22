For the past three several months, the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! has been sharing free streams of whole musicals every week, including seven shows by Andrew Lloyd Webber and, more recently, live musical-theater productions that were aired by NBC in the 2010s, such as Hairspray and The Wiz. But a last-minute snag meant that the series's May broadcast of The Sound of Music, starring country-pop star Carrie Underwood as nun-turned-governess Maria von Trapp, was not be available in the United States. On June 26, the series is fixing that mistake by re-streaming the show—with the U.S. included this time.

On Friday night, Time Out is partnering with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to host live watch parties on both sides of the Atlantic. Use the hashtag #SoundOfMusic on Twitter and Instagram and follow along with Time Out New York at 8pm EDT (@TimeOutNewYork) or Time Out London at 8pm BST (@TimeOutLondon) for trivia, running commentary and more. The beneficiary of this week's donations is the American Civil Liberties Union.

Although Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse's script for this family-friendly 1959 musical differs from that of the Julie Andrews film, you know the basic story: Wayward nun teaches music to kids, stern dad melts, Nazis rise, sixteen goes on seventeen. Along the way, The Sound of Music delivers such beloved Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II standards as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi" and "Climb Every Mountain." Although Underwood—a musical-theater novice—seems overwhelmed at first, she gains confidence as the broadcast goes on. The principal cast also includes Stephen Moyer as Captain Von Trapp and (stealing the show) Broadway ringers Audra McDonald as the Mother Abbess, Christian Borle as Max and a superb Laura Benanti as the Baroness.

The Sound of Music Live! will be available on YouTube for 48 hours starting June 26 at 7pm BST (2pm EDT, 4am AEST). The broadcast will not be viewable in Asia or in Latin America, except Brazil.

Share the story