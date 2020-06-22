The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Cats in Quarantine

Now

Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.

Cats in Quarantine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet: Act 4

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of one act of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s fourth edition is directed by Tai Thompson and stars Zo Tipp as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

The Seth Concert Series: Jessie Mueller

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the third episode is Broadway leading lady Jessie Mueller, whose rich, supple voice and subtle acting were the not-so-secret weapons of the back-to-back hits Beautiful—The Carole King Musical and Waitress. Mueller is the rare Broadway star whose persona is grounded in humility; she radiates a charismatic decency. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.

Jessie Mueller | Photograph: Jacqueline Harris/The Interval

A Demon on My Life

Monday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)

Writer-director JB Bruno presents A Demon on My Life, a drama about a dancer coping with the life-altering effects of myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. The cast includes Leigh Fitzjames, Darren Lee and Blanche Baker. Reservations are required for this Zoom reading, which has a suggested price of $12.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Brandon James Gwinn | Photograph: Lauren Gunn

The Five Lesbian Brothers: Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)

Playbill’s Pride Plays series continues with a reunion performance of the 1992 satire Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy, by the Five Lesbian Brothers: Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey and Lisa Kron. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the show gleefully skewers tragic tropes of sapphic representation in theater, literature and film. Proceeds benefit the ongoing work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Moe Angelos | Photograph: Stephanie Warren

Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets for this Queerly Festival edition cost $15.

Desperately Seeking the Exit | Photograph: David Rodgers

The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 15th week with Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring Sonya Yoncheva as a Parisian courtesan. This 2017 revival of Willy Decker’s 2011 production costars Michael Fabiano and Thomas Hampson; Nicola Luisotti is the conductor.

La Traviata | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Barrington Stage Company: Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30 am BST (live only)

Vincent Terrell Durham’s play, commissioned by PlayGround and Planet Earth Arts, imagines a humorous but fraught Harlem dinner party that includes both Black Lives Matter activists and a liberal white couple. Dozens of theaters across the country performed the play on Friday In honor of Juneteenth; today, Barrington Stage Company and Capital Repertory Theatre repeat their coproduction, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene. Registration is required, and donations benefit a GoFundMe campaign to promote Black theater.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that comprises the Kalvan Family, circus trainer Jenny Vidbel, yo-yo manipulator Mark Hayward, aerialist Montana Miller, acrobats Butch and Buttercup, juggler Luther Bangert, mentalist Eric Walton and Museum of Interesting Things founder Denny Daniel, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Mark Hayward | Photograph: A. Rood

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute: Queer Butoh 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through June 28)

Multiple artists explore queer themes through the expressive Japanese art form Butoh in this Pride offering. The collection includes two short performance pieces, Mee Ae’s Swoon and Davey Mitchell’s Diary of a Mad Swan, and one longer one, Scoop Slone’s Fragments. Also on the bill is Dustin Maxwell’s video piece In a dark forest partly illuminated: portal, which contains abstracted nudity.

Scoop Slone | Photograph: Joan Greenfield

New York City Ballet: All Balanchine Program

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 6)

Lincoln Center at Home offers a treasure from its archives: a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.

Coppelia | Photograph: Susanne Faulkner Stevens

Grace & Milt

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through June 25)

The noted Off Broadway playwrights Sheila Callaghan (Lascivious Something) and Marcus Gardley (The House That Will Stand) collaborate on a two-hander inspired by the voyeuristic through-the-window urban photography of Gail Albert-Halaban. Adam O’Byrne and Keira Naughton play the title roles in this live virtual reading, directed by Steve Zuckerman; tickets cost $25, and all proceeds benefit the Babies Heart Fund at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Adam O'Byrne | Photograph: Christina Gadolfo

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and guests

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show is guest-hosted, as on many recent Mondays, by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!).

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway stars Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) and Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris), jazz man Allan Harris, Muppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street), singers Melanie Taylor and Ruby Locknar, guitarist Terry Wollman and child actor Analise Scarpaci. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Alice Ripley | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Queerly Festival: Big Gay Love Story, The Musical and It’s Not Me, It’s You: A Paradise Lost Reimagining

Monday 8:15pm and 9:30pm EDT / 1:15am and 2:30am BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight are Big Gay Love Story, The Musical (8:15pm), a gay tuner ste in Los Angeles, and It’s Not Me, It’s You: A Paradise Lost Reimagining (9:30pm), a queer rebellion story set in Heaven.

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes a Vogue’s gallery of drag performers—Varla Jean Merman, Judy Garland impersonator Peter Mac, Peggy Lee channeler Chuck Sweeney, Ray DeForest (a.k.a. Doris Dear) and Rosetta Stoned—as well as Haley Swindal and a mystery guest.

Varla Jean Merman | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: Doctor Atomic

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is a modern work: John Adams and Peter Sellars's 2005 Doctor Atomic, which looks at J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the nuclear bomb. Gerald Finley plays Dr. J, supported by Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Richard Paul Fink and Eric Owens. The striking staging of this 2008 performance is by Penny Woolcock; Alan Gilbert conducts.

Doctor Atomic | Photograph: Ken Howard

Stars in the House: Ballet Hispánico

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Today the series ventures into the world of dance for the first time with a visit from Eduardo Vilaro, the artistic director of Ballet Hispánico, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke with Vivian Reed

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. This week she communes remotely with Vivian Reed (Bubbling Brown Sugar), a dynamic triple-threat performer with a voice that roams magically from contralto depths to R&B peaks. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

