The three spots you must visit in Astoria

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on 23rd Avenue in Astoria.

23rd Avenue, Astoria

Astoria has always had its fair share of charm, but within the past few years, the neighborhood has enhanced its cool-factor by becoming one of the trendiest nabes. Fans of gyros and tzatziki should flock to the area for its Hellenic eateries. After grabbing a bite, sip hot cocktails at a wood-and-brick haunt with a cozy enclosed area for lovebirds. Then stumble into what is probably Astoria’s best-kept secret: an old-school jazz bar that checks all the boxes.

Eat here

Zorbas

Dine at one of the more authentic Greek restaurants in town for well-cooked kebabs and the freshest feta you’ve ever tasted. 29-05 23rd Ave (718-956-7266, zorbasnyc.com)

Drink here

The Bonnie

Searching for the perfect date-night spot? Plow through this romantic joint’s artisanal cocktail list with cold-weather sips like mulled apple cider. 29-12 23rd Ave (718-274-2105, thebonnie.com)

Do this

The LetLove Inn

This kick-ass jazz bar has a warm atmosphere and incredible live music (but no cover!). Get funky with the Subtonic Three on Tuesdays at 9pm. 27-20 23rd Ave (718-777-5683, letloveinn.com)