The three spots you must visit in Clinton Hill

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on and around Fulton Street.

Fulton Street, Clinton Hill



When you wander around Clinton Hill, you might feel as if you’ve been transported to the past. The Brooklyn nabe abounds with stunning brownstones constructed by moneybags in the 1880s, refurbished carriage houses and more suburbanlike charm. But you can hit busy roads like Fulton Street to find the New York you know and love. Stroll into contemporary-cool bars and restaurants as well as a theater showcasing cutting-edge plays, music and dance performances.

Do this

JACK

At this performing-arts center, catch a show called Race Card, a series of stories about the country’s relationship with diversity, by Karma Mayet. 505 ½ Waverly Ave (jackny.org)

Eat here

Sisters

This contemporary eatery shines with plenty of natural sun (there’s a skylight), live music and hearty grub like crispy fried chicken sandwiches. 900 Fulton St (347-763-2537, sistersbklyn.com)

Drink here

Doris

Rocking a mod exterior, this drinkery has vinyl-spinning DJs and a ping-pong table. Got the late-night munchies? Order a grilled cheese sandwich. 1088 Fulton St (347-240-3350, facebook.com/dorisbedstuy)