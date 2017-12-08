  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three spots you must visit in Clinton Hill

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday December 8 2017, 11:46am

The three spots you must visit in Clinton Hill
Photograph: Courtesy Doris

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on and around Fulton Street.

Fulton Street, Clinton Hill

When you wander around Clinton Hill, you might feel as if you’ve been transported to the past. The Brooklyn nabe abounds with stunning brownstones constructed by moneybags in the 1880s, refurbished carriage houses and more suburbanlike charm. But you can hit busy roads like Fulton Street to find the New York you know and love. Stroll into contemporary-cool bars and restaurants as well as a theater showcasing cutting-edge plays, music and dance performances.

Do this

JACK
At this performing-arts center, catch a show called Race Card, a series of stories about the country’s relationship with diversity, by Karma Mayet. 505 ½ Waverly Ave (jackny.org)

Eat here

Sisters
This contemporary eatery shines with plenty of natural sun (there’s a skylight), live music and hearty grub like crispy fried chicken sandwiches. 900 Fulton St (347-763-2537, sistersbklyn.com)

Drink here

Doris
Rocking a mod exterior, this drinkery has vinyl-spinning DJs and a ping-pong table. Got the late-night munchies? Order a grilled cheese sandwich. 1088 Fulton St (347-240-3350, facebook.com/dorisbedstuy)

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest