The three spots you must visit in Prospect Heights right now

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on or near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.
Underhill Avenue, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Prospect Heights is an older Brooklyn nabe, and its booming bar scene, buzzy eateries and cute shops make it one of the best spots to live in and visit. It’s also home to Brooklyn’s backyard, Prospect Park. Just west of Grand Army Plaza is the charming Underhill Avenue, where you can find a tiny restaurant with a mighty menu, a homey bar serving rare brews and an affordable workshop space that hosts fun and creative classes for folks looking to learn a new skill.
Eat here
Cheryl’s Global Soul
The grub at this small café is bursting with big flavor. Order (and drool over) chef Cheryl’s jerk chicken wings and Creole BBQ shrimp. 236 Underhill Ave (347-529-2855, cherylsglobalsoul.com)
Drink here
Gold Star Beer Counter
Sip your way through 16 beers on tap from cities near and far while nibbling meats and cheeses in this warm, wood-paneled drinking den. 176 Underhill Ave (goldstarbeercounter.com)
Do this
Brooklyn Brainery
This budget-friendly workshop space offers an array of classes from flower arranging to creative writing and dumpling-making. 190 Underhill Ave (347-292-7246, brooklynbrainery.com)
