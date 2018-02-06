  • News
The three spots you must visit in Prospect Heights right now

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 6 2018, 12:21pm

Photograph: Courtesy Gold Star Beer Counter

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on or near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.

Underhill Avenue, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Prospect Heights is an older Brooklyn nabe, and its booming bar scene, buzzy eateries and cute shops make it one of the best spots to live in and visit. It’s also home to Brooklyn’s backyard, Prospect Park. Just west of Grand Army Plaza is the charming Underhill Avenue, where you can find a tiny restaurant with a mighty menu, a homey bar serving rare brews and an affordable workshop space that hosts fun and creative classes for folks looking to learn a new skill.

Eat here

Cheryl’s Global Soul
The grub at this small café is bursting with big flavor. Order (and drool over) chef Cheryl’s jerk chicken wings and Creole BBQ shrimp. 236 Underhill Ave (347-529-2855, cherylsglobalsoul.com)

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Annabelle G.

Drink here

Gold Star Beer Counter
Sip your way through 16 beers on tap from cities near and far while nibbling meats and cheeses in this warm, wood-paneled drinking den. 176 Underhill Ave (goldstarbeercounter.com)

Photograph: Courtesy Sarah Goodfriend

Do this

Brooklyn Brainery
This budget-friendly workshop space offers an array of classes from flower arranging to creative writing and dumpling-making. 190 Underhill Ave (347-292-7246, brooklynbrainery.com)

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Brainery

