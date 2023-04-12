The Uptown Night Market is coming back to Harlem with an epic menu

The massive foodie fest at Uptown Night Market is coming back to Harlem this week and will continue monthly into the fall. Expect more than 60 food, beverage and merch vendors focusing on a majority of local minority-owned businesses.

The free-to-attend outdoor event series starts at 4pm on April 13 and runs on the second Thursday of the month through October. Find the all-ages event at 133rd and 12th Avenue in West Harlem.

RECOMMENDED: The quick guide to Smorgasburg, NYC 2023

Food options available for purchase include Perros Locos' gourmet Mexican-style hot dogs; Tacos El Guero's traditional taco flavors; Patok by Rach's sweet, salty, and sour Filipino essence; Treat YourSelf Jerk's spicy offerings; Nadas' take on Colombian empanadas; La Braza’s popular shish kebabs and La Victoria's fun pineapple dishes.

Photograph: Courtesy of Uptown Night Market

In addition to the food, also check out live performances by local musicians, artists and entertainers. The opening day will include performers such as the Harlemites P.U.S.H dance organization, the all-female New Heights Brass Band, Manny's Boogaloo Crew and a back-to-back set by DJ Cosi and DJ Stormin Norman.

The outdoor pop-up hosted by hospitality group MHG focuses on supporting small businesses, promoting local entrepreneurship, and providing a platform for up-and-coming vendors to showcase their products and services.

"The Uptown Night Market is a celebration of the vibrant community here in West Harlem," Marco Shalma, MHG events' owner, said in a statement. "We are excited to bring together local small businesses, delicious food, and entertainment, all while supporting our community."

Photograph: Courtesy of Uptown Night Market

Here's the full list of Uptown Night Market vendors