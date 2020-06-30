The VMAs will be held at Barclays Center this year with a limited audience

The show will have "limited or no audience."

The biggest night in video music is almost back, but—like most everything else—it's undergone a major transformation to accommodate our new age of social distancing.

In a press conference on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the the go-ahead for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards to take place in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30.

Rolling out the red carpet for the annual music-awards blowout will surely look different. The governor stated that the event would be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center area with “limited or no audience.”

MTV confirmed in a press release, in co-operation with Barclays, that they "have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved.” Social distancing precautions and capacity limits will be in effect, and throughout the show, there will be “virtualization of components” where possible.

The 36-year-old awards show last took place in Brooklyn in 2013.

At last year’s VMAs, Missy Elliott stole the show as the Video Vanguard Award recipient, and we saw a commanding performance from Lizzo and others including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and more.

New York City is poised to enter phase three of the reopening plan on July 6 (which may or may not include indoor dining and is set to include nail salons and personal-care services like tattoo parlors.) Phase Four, which has no tentative date yet on the calendar for New York City, allows low-risk arts, entertainment and recreation business to reopen with social distancing mandated. Gatherings of up to 50 people will also be allowed.

Most popular on Time Out

- What NYC families need to know about Phase 2 and Phase 3 reopenings

- Broadway will officially stay dark until 2021

- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

- See photos of yesterday’s double rainbow over NYC on the 50th anniversary of Pride

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story