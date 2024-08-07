Have you ever looked at a dish and thought, “This needs more cheese?” I have these passing thoughts almost everyday—mostly at dinner, always at an Olive Garden. And the answer is always an enthusiastic “yes.” Yes to more cheese, be it sprinkled, shaved or thrown directly in my mouth (unless it is of the whizzed variety. Sorry, it’s gross).

Well, Velveeta is here to answer the call, bringing big cheese energy to your summer.

Just in time for the end of the world, Velveeta has unveiled the monstrosity that is the “WheelVeeta.” The limited-time special takes note from the Italian Pasta alla Ruota, a dish of freshly made pasta coated in a hollowed-out Parmesan cheese wheel. Rolled out on a roving golden tray, because of course it is, the Wheelveeta takes its iconic noodles, cooked al dente, and folds them inside the well of a Velveeta cheese wheel. Stirred tableside, the resulting shells are coated in all the cheesy goodness you can handle. But if somehow, you still find yourself whispering ‘more,’ Velveeta is here to up the indulgence, thanks to a finishing topper of fresh lobster, black truffle or fried shallots.

“We created the WheelVeeta to illustrate the big, bold energy of our brand,” said brand manager Stephanie Vance in a press release. “From its large size to the extraordinary tableside service, it aims to hit the bullseye of pleasure.”

This isn’t the first time the brand has gone overindulgent for the sake of why the hell not. In 2022, BLT Restaurants featured a $15 Velveeta Martini crafted with a Velveeta cheese sauce-infused vodka, garnished with a toothpick of pasta shells and olives stuffed with, you guessed it, cheese. Meanwhile last year, Compartés Chocolatier partnered with the brand for the first-ever truffles filled with cheese, aptly named TruffVels.

Available now until August 15, cheeseheads can find their fix at Bounce Sporting Club in Montauk. If you don’t find yourself comatose after the final bite, snap a photo and tag #LaDolceVelveeta and let us know you survived.