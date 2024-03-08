The Whitney is hosting free Sunday storytimes with the NYPL

Although most NYC libraries are now closed on Sundays, one of the system's most popular weekend events is making a comeback of sorts—courtesy of the Whitney Museum.

The cultural institution has partnered with the New York Public Library (NYPL) system to bring back the free Sunday family storytime program on the second Sunday of every month, pegged to the museum’s own Second Sundays free admission initiative when folks can visit for free.

Starting this Sunday, the Whitney will host several NYPL librarians who will host their popular storytimes throughout the day at the museum’s 99 Gansevoort Street location.

This week in particular, in honor of Sunday night's Oscars, folks who head to the museum will get to walk a "yellow carpet" and take family photos on site.

“The New York Public Library’s talented librarians are an exceptional resource for families seeking fun and informative activities for their children and we’re thrilled to collaborate with the Whitney, another great New York City institution, to offer this innovative and delightful program to young New Yorkers,” said Brian Bannon, Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education at the New York Public Library, in a statement. “While we work to restore funding, we will continue to support our patrons with opportunities that inspire curiosity and a life-long love of learning.”

The Whitney is clearly trying to expand its reach and allow even more New Yorkers to enjoy the various programs on offer. At the end of last year, for example, the institution launched Free Friday Nights, guaranteeing free admission and special programming to visitors every Friday evening from 5 to 10pm.

We could not be more supportive of all the above-mentioned programs while still hoping that the NYPL system will find a way to re-open on Sundays.