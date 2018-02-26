The Wing just opened its first women’s networking space in Brooklyn

The women's-only networking community has finally arrived in Brooklyn!

On Monday, February 26, the Wing's new co-working space opened at 1 Main Street in DUMBO. Created as a haven and workspace just for women, the community offers a secure place for women to get work done (or even just take a shower in peace).

The Brooklyn location is the networking group's third in NYC: The founders, Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan, opened the first location of the Wing in the Flatiron District in October 2016. A second location opened in Soho in 2017 and now has thousands on its waitlist. Membership options start at $215 for monthly access or $2,350 annually.

“Expanding to Brooklyn was a no-brainer for The Wing,” says Gelman. “A third of The Wing’s current members call Brooklyn home.”

The newest space features a ground floor that's open to the public, phone booths hidden behind color-coded bookshelves and loads of personal desks and couches. (Those bookshelves feature a library of feminist works curated with the help of Strand.)

But wait, that's not all: There are meeting rooms, a cafe, a bar, a library, a yoga/barre studio, a podcast room, a photo booth, personal vanities with Chanel cosmetics, showers and views of the Brooklyn Bridge to boot.

The space will be open on weekdays from 8am to 9pm and on weekends from 10am to 6pm.

