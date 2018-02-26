  • News
  • City Life
1
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The Wing just opened its first women’s networking space in Brooklyn

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday February 26 2018, 9:00am

The Wing just opened its first women’s networking space in Brooklyn
Photograph: Tory Williams

The women's-only networking community has finally arrived in Brooklyn

On Monday, February 26, the Wing's new co-working space opened at 1 Main Street in DUMBO. Created as a haven and workspace just for women, the community offers a secure place for women to get work done (or even just take a shower in peace). 

The Brooklyn location is the networking group's third in NYC: The founders, Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan, opened the first location of the Wing in the Flatiron District in October 2016. A second location opened in Soho in 2017 and now has thousands on its waitlist. Membership options start at $215 for monthly access or $2,350 annually.

“Expanding to Brooklyn was a no-brainer for The Wing,” says Gelman. “A third of The Wing’s current members call Brooklyn home.

The newest space features a ground floor that's open to the public, phone booths hidden behind color-coded bookshelves and loads of personal desks and couches. (Those bookshelves feature a library of feminist works curated with the help of Strand.)

But wait, that's not all: There are meeting rooms, a cafe, a bar, a library, a yoga/barre studio, a podcast room, a photo booth, personal vanities with Chanel cosmetics, showers and views of the Brooklyn Bridge to boot. 

The space will be open on weekdays from 8am to 9pm and on weekends from 10am to 6pm.

Photograph: Tory Williams

 

 

 

Photograph: Tory Williams

 

Photograph: Tory Williams

 

Photograph: Tory Williams

  

Photograph: Tory Williams

 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 668 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

1 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest