The Winter Village at Bryant Park is officially open!

Every year, the official opening of The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park feels like its own special holiday. Lucky for us, that day is finally here. And this year, it's falling on an actual holiday: Halloween! Before heading to the Village Halloween Parade tomorrow night, stop by to ramp up both your spooky (and Christmasy) spirits.

The winter village officially opens at noon tomorrow for the season, and this will be its 18th year of creating a festive wonderland in the middle of NYC. There, you can expect to find over 170 holiday shops for all your gift-buying needs curated by Urbanspace. (The brand behind Union Square’s and Columbus Circle’s holiday markets as well as Mad. Sq. Eats.) The Lodge by Urbanspace will also be back with its indoor bar and fresh new bites from vendors like Ovenly.

The iconic 17,000-square-foot ice rink in the park will also reopen tomorrow. (Ready or not!) While the temps might not feel like ice-skating weather yet, the first 100 guests in line will receive both free skate rentals and hot chocolate—which might quickly change your mindset.

In addition to the official opening of Winter Village, you can also partake in Halloween activities between 4pm-6:30pm, like trick-or-treating, magic tricks, face painting, pumpkin decoration, arts and crafts and a monster mash. Arrive in costume, and you can snag a free trick-or-treat bag courtesy of Bank of America.

And of course, seasonal events will go down at the village over the next few months that you should have on your radar—like the annual tree lighting event on December 5—so stay tuned for more!