New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Niagara Falls
Photograph: Shutterstock

The world’s most Instagrammed waterfall is in New York

With a total of 3.4 million hashtags on the social media platform.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Ladies and gentlemen, we're delighted to tell you that New York is home to the most popular waterfall on Instagram—at least according to a new survey led by Showers to You.

The website collated Instagram data associated to waterfalls found all over the world and, with 3.4 million hashtags, our very own Niagara Falls landed at the number one spot.

Rounding out the top 20 are other United States-specific entries, including Multnomah Falls in Oregon (#6), Yosemite Falls (#7) and Bridalveil Fall (#9) in California, Snoqualmie Falls in Washington (#10), Arizona's Havasu Falls (#13) and Shoshone Falls in Idaho (#17). 

The survey also delved into folks' proclivity for travel. Out of 3,296 respondents, 33% revealed their worries about not being able to ever visit locations on their travel bucket lists while 24% admitted to having considered paying for virtual tour experiences. A pretty hefty 59%, on the other hand, stated their willingness to flout current restrictions to visit a destination they've always wanted to travel to. Risky, indeed.

Below, check out the top 20 most popular waterfalls in the world on Instagram... and start adding them all to your must-visit list.

1. Niagara Falls, Canada/USA
2. Iguazú Falls, Argentina
3. Gullfoss, Iceland
4. Victoria Falls, Zambia
5. Skógafoss, Iceland
6. Multnomah Falls, USA
7. Yosemite Falls, USA
8. Seljalandsfoss, Iceland
9. Bridalveil Fall, USA
10. Snoqualmie Falls, USA
11. Horseshoe Falls, Canada
12. Goðafoss, Iceland
13. Havasu Falls, USA
14. Dettifoss, Iceland
15. Cascata delle Marmore, Italy
16. Jog Falls, India
17. Shoshone Falls, USA
18. Rhine Falls, Switzerland
19. Gocta Falls, Peru
20. Angel Falls, Venezuela

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time
- The best family movies to watch together
- See the massive, snake-like skyscraper envisioned for NYC
- Ski near NYC with these day trips
- The 50 best things to do in NYC for locals and tourists

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.