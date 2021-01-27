The world’s most Instagrammed waterfall is in New York

Ladies and gentlemen, we're delighted to tell you that New York is home to the most popular waterfall on Instagram—at least according to a new survey led by Showers to You.

The website collated Instagram data associated to waterfalls found all over the world and, with 3.4 million hashtags, our very own Niagara Falls landed at the number one spot.

Rounding out the top 20 are other United States-specific entries, including Multnomah Falls in Oregon (#6), Yosemite Falls (#7) and Bridalveil Fall (#9) in California, Snoqualmie Falls in Washington (#10), Arizona's Havasu Falls (#13) and Shoshone Falls in Idaho (#17).

The survey also delved into folks' proclivity for travel. Out of 3,296 respondents, 33% revealed their worries about not being able to ever visit locations on their travel bucket lists while 24% admitted to having considered paying for virtual tour experiences. A pretty hefty 59%, on the other hand, stated their willingness to flout current restrictions to visit a destination they've always wanted to travel to. Risky, indeed.

Below, check out the top 20 most popular waterfalls in the world on Instagram... and start adding them all to your must-visit list.

1. Niagara Falls, Canada/USA

2. Iguazú Falls, Argentina

3. Gullfoss, Iceland

4. Victoria Falls, Zambia

5. Skógafoss, Iceland

6. Multnomah Falls, USA

7. Yosemite Falls, USA

8. Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

9. Bridalveil Fall, USA

10. Snoqualmie Falls, USA

11. Horseshoe Falls, Canada

12. Goðafoss, Iceland

13. Havasu Falls, USA

14. Dettifoss, Iceland

15. Cascata delle Marmore, Italy

16. Jog Falls, India

17. Shoshone Falls, USA

18. Rhine Falls, Switzerland

19. Gocta Falls, Peru

20. Angel Falls, Venezuela

