The year’s first SummerStage show has been announced

If you think about it, June is only a few short flips of the calendar away, which means this year's SummerStage series is right around the corner (I keep telling myself this). While the summer-long calendar of free outdoor concerts is still TBA—it'll likely come out in April—the main venue in Central Park has announced the first of its ticketed, non-free shows. That'll be headlined by Mac DeMarco, the crown prince of goof-rock (who we have to admit does the serious thing too, and pretty well). The songster plays the venue on Saturday, September 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 11am (and presale before then).

DeMarco is no stranger to SummerStage gigs—he played a rowdy open-air night at the iconic East River Park bandshell in 2013. More recently, last year in fact, he graced the stage at Governors Ball. It seems like just yesterday he was handing out "ass passes" and making fans coffee while chilling bay-side at his Rockaways pad—now he's putting thousands of butts in the size-able Central Park SummerStage. How the time flies.

