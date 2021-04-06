There are now 20 mobile vaccine buses administering COVID-19 shots all around New York City

As vaccine eligibility requirements expand (all New Yorkers that are 16 and older can now book an appointment), so does the city's related infrastructure. As of tomorrow, a total of 20 mobile vaccine buses will be administering 150 to 200 daily doses of COVID-19 shots around town, primarily focusing on vulnerable residents. This week in specific, the mobile staff will be vaccinating delivery and restaurant workers.

"This will take the vaccinations right to them," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference announcing the news earlier today. "They've been making sure New Yorkers have been fed... they've been vulnerable. Obviously, a number of them happen to be undocumented folks, so we have to reach them."

The clinics on wheels, which will start work in Sunset Park tomorrow, are a partnership between New York City and Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding (ROAR), "a community of hospitality leaders advocating for the New York City independent restaurant industry and creating a path to a sustainable future."

A few more details about the buses: each one is home to six different exam rooms plus a refrigerator to store the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, a registration area and an ADA lift. Interestingly enough, each clinic will be staffed by folks that speak English, Spanish, Mandarin and Cantonese.

The Mayor also noted that the city is on track to vaccinate over 5 million people by June, a target he claims was set up following conversations with local health leaders. "If we can go even faster and get even more, of course, we want to, but job one is to hit that goal because I think that is one of those critical mass points," he said.

