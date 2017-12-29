There was NYC’s deadliest fire in over 25 years in the Bronx last night

On Thursday night, a deadly fire swept through a building on Prospect Avenue in the Bronx. The fire began on the first floor of an apartment building, and it’s the deadliest fire in NYC in over 25 years.

The building is located near the Bronx Zoo, and it’s said to be about 100 years old. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it’s being reported that the building was found to have defective fire alarms months ago.

There are currently 12 people dead, including four children. They resided on various floors of the apartment building, and several firefighters were injured, as well. The first call for the fire came at 6:51pm on Thursday, and temperatures were well below freezing as responders fought the flame. It’s one of several fires from this week; there was also a fatal Brooklyn fire that killed two on Friday morning.)

Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived at the scene and stated, "This is the worst fire tragedy we've seen in this city in at least a quarter century. Based on info we have now, this will rank as one of the worst losses to life in a fire in many many years."

Prior to this tragedy, the worst fire in NYC was at Happy Land in 1990, where 87 people died.