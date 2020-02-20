Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right There’s a library pop-up at Ninth Street Espresso
There’s a library pop-up at Ninth Street Espresso

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday February 20 2020, 6:12pm

Ninth Street Espresso, coffeeshops
Photo: Hannah Mattix

New York is home to an insane number of coffee shops per capita. Ninth Street Espresso has led the wave of artisanal caffeine since its opening in 2001. But with high rent and high turnover, a number of coffee shops have also positioned themselves as hybrid spaces with additional amenities and after-hour events. 

Such is the case at Ninth Street’s East Village location (between Avenue A and B) which has begun hosting a pop-up in collaboration with the Tompkins Square Library. Here, you'll find a selection of books right inside the shop. 

According to the local neighborhood blog, E.V. Grieve, the library branch will bring books to prospective coffee drinkers on a “bimonthly basis,” allowing customers with library cards to sign out books right then and there. 

Recent book options reportedly included “the script for the Robert Frank film Pull My Daisy, a book on Richard Hell’s LP Blank Generation, Ken Schless’s photo book Invisible City, and Ed Sanders’ Tales of Beatnik Glory…” and other fitting beatnik and punk-era titles that shed light on the neighborhood’s history. 

Upcoming library pop-ups at Ninth Street Espresso include the following dates:

Thursdays, March 5 and 19, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Thursdays, April 9 and 23, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Thursdays, May 7 and 21, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. 

The collaboration with the New York Public Library, joins the growing number of cafe-book spots, such as Topos Bookstore in Ridgewood and the new Bookclub bar and cafe also in the East Village. Plus, there’s the Emma’s Torch outpost inside the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza. 

Ninth Street Espresso is located at 341 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009.

