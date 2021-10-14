There's a new cuffing season cocktail in town

Cuffing season is back! And now that we're out of quarantine (for the most part) and out on the town, we know that partnering up with someone cuddly this winter may look, like everything else, a little different. That is, you're probably going to still want to go out, a lot, and not face another winter of being shut-in.

These cocktails are here for that.

Icelandic vodka brand, Reyka, is bringing its own take on cuffing season to local date spots, with a Cuffing Cocktail that's actually two drinks handcuffed together. Try co-sipping that!

The drink will be available starting Sunday, October 18 so get your date ready for the cold season. It will be a menu special at the Andy Warhol-themed speakeasy Factory 380, martini destination Sidney’s Five and East Village staple hang Boulton & Watt.

Both vodka-based drinks are shaken with fruit and serve up, so they pair nicely together or can be divvied up between couples. All of these spots also serve food, so you can make a full-on date out of cuffing cocktail night, and even do a bar hop between these three venues.

Already cuffing hard and don't want to go out? Cute. Reyka vodka shared the cuffing cocktail recipes so you can shake up some cozy romance at home, handcuffs optional.

Falling For You Recipe:

1.5 parts Reyka Vodka

1.5 parts Cloudy Apple juice

.25 parts lemon juice

.5 parts maple syrup

Shake, strain, serve up in a coupe. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.

Better Together Recipe:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

.75 parts fresh lemon

.5 parts Triple Sec

.5 parts simple syrup

4 raspberries

Shake, strain, serve up in a coupe. Garnish with fresh raspberries, if desired.