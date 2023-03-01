There's a new express ferry that will make it easier to travel from Brooklyn to Manhattan

Beginning March 8, as part of a new "Faster Connections" NYC Ferry pilot program, commuters will be able to travel from Bay Ridge in Brooklyn to Wall Street in Manhattan in just about 20 minutes between 6:15am and 10:15am on weekdays.

"Starting Wednesday, March 8, no morning commuter will make more than two stops before getting to Lower Manhattan on the South Brooklyn route," reads the program's website. Woohoo!

According to officials, the service is being tested on this specific route because it currently boasts the longest average commuter travel time in the city.

Crain's also reports that the project will not cost the ferry system any additional money—always good news.

The development follows Mayor Eric Adams' unveling of the NYC Ferry Discount Program just last summer, when he announced officials' intention to introduce low-income New Yorkers to the transportation option. Starting this past fall, folks 65 and older, people with disabilities and low-income riders qualify for $1.35 rides, down from the previous price of $2.75.

Back then, the politician explained that most New Yorkers can now buy a 10-ticket pass for $27.50 while the city also officially lifted the $1 bike fee on ferry passes.

You can consult the new schedule for the "Faster Connections" pilot program right here and you might, perhaps, even start getting used to it. According to officials, there is no set end date for the try out but you can expect the service to be evaluated based on ridership, on-time performance and rider satisfaction later this year.