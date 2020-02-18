There's a pozole pop-up inside Mexican dessert shop La Newyorkina

Mexican dessert shop La Newyorkina—which easily has one of the best hot chocolates in the city—now has some standout noodles on deck, too. Owner Fany Gerson, in collaboration with chef Danny Mena (of Brooklyn's La Lonchería restaurant), has introduced La Pozolería pop-up, a pozole-focused kiosk inside the store. The pop-up launched earlier last month, and will continue on in the West Village until the weather warms up.

Known for varying styles of broths punctuated by hominy, the stew is most often meat-laden with protein like pork or chicken; but, here, the Veracruz ($14) presents a vegetarian, corn-based broth prepared with springy ramen noodles, a brand of instant-ramen, known as Maruchan. The result is a very decadent soup that tastes like esquites, a popular street-food corn salad. Thankfully, the creaminess gets broken up by the hominy and yellow corn—every bite has some variety. You’ll definitely want to add the accompanying árbol chile for heat (it also comes with Mexican oregano, white onion, limes and shredded cabbage).

Though we stopped by recently for this particular rendition, there are several other options on the menu with different regional takes (keep an eye out for the "Guerrero": a green pozole with a pumpkin seed and pork broth). You can slurp your noodles at one of the stools in the shop, or, use it as a way to warm-up if you've planned a winter hang at nearby Washington Square Park. But if you have the dish to stay, you'll be presented with it inside a lovely geometric-dotted bowl.

We can’t wait to work our way through more of the pozole menu.

And, if that's not enough, this year, New York gains Bowl of 'Zole festival on February 29th. The event in Williamsburg will have pozole and mezcal to try and is curated, in part, by Mena, with chefs Gerson, Ivy Stark (Casa Bocado and Time Out Market New York vendor), Cosme Aguilar (Casa Enrique) and more. Tickets are $55 for general admission.

The pozole pop-up is located inside La Newyorkina: 240 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012.