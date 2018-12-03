There's a skate-tacular tree lighting ceremony at the Winter Village in Bryant Park tomorrow

The entire city is in a Christmas tree lighting frenzy after the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony flipped its switch last week. Soon, there will be many other spruces and pines in New York that will soon be adorned with twinkling lights and garland for you to admire.

The next notable Christmas tree lighting in NYC takes place tomorrow evening at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. It's going to be a festive bash filled with performances, celebrity guests and more!

Before flipping the switch, there’s a theatrical Tree Lighting Skate-tacular show starring Olympic skaters Johnny Weir, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford and Jeremy Abbott.

And the celebrity host for this year's ceremony is none other than multi-hyphenate and legendary entertainer Alan Cumming. If you can, plan to get there early to peruse more than 170 holiday shops and grab tasty treats from all the food vendors before the festivities kick off at 6pm on Tuesday, December 4.