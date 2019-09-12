Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right There's going to be a rare full moon this Friday the 13th
By Collier Sutter Posted: Thursday September 12 2019, 6:59pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Seeing Friday the 13th on your calendar already elicits some goosebumps—but this year, a rare full moon will land on the same day for what's sure to be the spookiest night in ages.

As the first full moon to fall on a Friday the 13th in 19 years—since October 13, 2000!— it’s clearly not one to miss. To ensure that you don’t: According to NASA, the best time to see the harvest moon will be early Saturday morning, Sept 13, at 12:33am EST. But if you look up any time from Thursday evening to Sunday morning, NASA says the moon will still appear as full during that three-day period.

The harvest moon usually comes around the time of the first day of fall, and it gets its name from when farmers would declare the start of harvest season. With Halloween already on our minds, it's hard to see this moon, which usually arrives in a reddish-orange tint, and think of it as a big, glowing jack o'lantern in the sky. You should need no special equipment like binoculars to see if for yourself!

As the leaves are beginning to change already, there's no time like the present to get in on the fall hype. So get out there starting with things to do this weekend that'll get you in the spirit. 

