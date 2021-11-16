There's now a 16-foot-tall steel Flyboy statue at the Battery

The Flyboy series explores what a superhero character of color would look like.

A 16-foot-tall steel and painted fiberglass sculpture of a superhero of color is standing triumphantly at The Battery in Manhattan.

"The Great Debate" by artist Hebru Brantley is part of the artist’s "Flyboy" series, which explores what a superhero character of color would look like. His Flyboy characters are all inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviator pilots who fought in World War II, who carried out all successful missions and had the lowest loss records of all fighter groups. They all wear aviator goggles in tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

You can find another one of these Flyboy sculptures inside the new Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel's lobby.

This particular Flyboy has his arms crossed as if he is standing guard.

"The Battery welcomes 'The Great Debate' with its strength in stature and spirit of empowerment," said Warrie Price, the president and founder of The Battery. "After surviving the past eighteen months we look to Flyboy to energize the millions that pass to speak with renewed hope and to respect the voices of others."

"The Great Debate," which is being shown in partnership with The Battery and NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program, will be up at The Battery (State Street and Battery Place) through November 13, 2022.