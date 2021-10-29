New York
Timeout

Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk for Times Square Alliance

Massive Broadway snow globes are heading back to Times Square next week

There will also be a live concert to celebrate the unveiling.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Broadway fans will be delighted to know that the famous show-inspired snow globes that portent the start of the holiday season will be returning to Times Square on November 3 at 11am.

Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk for Times Square Alliance

The show globes will be on display in the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Street through December 26. Four shows will be represented: Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King and Wicked.

The installation is put up by the Times Square Alliance in partnership with Serino Coyne and the official unveiling will be celebrated with a live concert hosted by entertainer Mark Nadler. 

Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk for Times Square Alliance

According to Playbill, Nadler himself will be "performing Broadway and holiday tunes on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano, along with a medley of songs from each of the shows represented."

The project debuted for the very first time by the Theater District back in 2019 but this year's unveiling will likely be even more special given the 18-month-long, pandemic-fueled closure that Broadway has had to endure.

Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk for Times Square Alliance

This holiday season in particular will prove to be fundamental as shows new and old seek to reassure potential Broadway-goers of the safety measures put forth by each theater. 

You can check out our list of all the Broadway shows you can buy tickets to right now here.

