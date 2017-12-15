There’s now a Star Wars–themed menu at Alamo Drafthouse

Maybe you are the type of person who looks at "lava planet popcorn" with "twin-sundried tomato dressing" and smiles because, aww, Mustafar is in a binary gas-giant star system, and your little Fralideja heart grows three sizes at the pun. Or maybe you just like kitsch. Either way, you should make a Kessel run over to Alamo Drafthouse for its Star Wars–themed dinner and snacks, including squash, sweet potato and kale "scavenger stew," and a "supreme leader shake" with chocolate from the dark side. All paired with a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, of course. It's for those who can't handle Star Wars ice cream or lobster rolls for folks named Luke.

It complements the cocktails at Dark Side Bar, Soho's darth vodka pop-up. But the Alamo menu requires more of a suspension of disbelief than the Millennium Falcon's intergalactic travel even at "point five past lightspeed." Prices range from $9 popcorn to $17 "grilled nerf strips" (they're beef). The BB-8 and BB-9E menu covers are free to take home as souvenirs (and with $9 popcorn, they should be).

There are boozy drinks too, because a drafthouse is basically a cantina. Try a tajin-spiced, pinapple Mauuul-garita ($14); a rum-and-campari, prickly pear coconut Light Savor ($12); a Samurai in Space ($12) with vodka and sparkling sake with ginger-lime shrub and kaffir leaf; or The Sage Continues ($12), a gin-and-blackberry-liqueur, pineapple-sage mix.

And before you roll your eyes at this gimmick or any lack of imagination involved, remember that Captain Picard had the entire culinary universe at his fingertips and could find nothing in the galaxy more satisfying than tea, Earl Grey, hot.

