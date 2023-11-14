These are the 10 most serene escapes in New York City

“Marooned in the East River between Manhattan and Queens, with the Queensboro Bridge reaching overhead, Roosevelt Island is the city’s most peaceful spot and ‘a happy surprise,’ according to one reviewer,” the study says. “The island is ‘a great way to escape the crowds,’ says another: ‘This island is a car, bike, skateboard, free zone. It has a car park; then you cross a small bridge to the wooded island and wander through the trees to a clearing where Roosevelt greets you with a wave… It’s peaceful and a wonderful place to reflect and just be.’”

To be clear, it is not car-free—it just has less traffic and one “major” road that encircles the island. It’s actually great for cycling for this reason.

To figure out which spots deserve “most peaceful,” Casago looked at publicly available Tripadvisor reviews in all 50 U.S. states and the top 20 most famous U.S. cities. They recorded the number of “peaceful” mentions for attractions in each state and the 20 cities in the “things to do” section of TripAdvisor. Once they had the list, the Casago team went to each attraction’s specific page and collected a series of metrics: Location, Attraction category and the number of English reviews. They excluded some categories such as spas, 4WD, horse riding tours and more. Finally, Casago ranked the attractions for every state, city and the top 10 U.S. overall based on the number of “peaceful” mentions per 1000 English reviews. The analysis of the data is correct as of September 2023.

Where are your peaceful NYC spots?