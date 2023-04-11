These are the best and worst dogs to have in an NYC apartment

The Great Dane is actually one of the best dogs to have in NYC, according to this list.

Having a dog in a city of 8.5 million people and the skinniest apartments is a bit counter-intuitive but we New Yorkers have a soft spot for four-legged pals. No matter where we live, we’ll want to share it with man’s best friend.

From the city’s best dog parks to dog-friendly restaurants, we want to take them everywhere, but always it’s best to keep their quality of life in mind, even from the get-go.

Well, Renthop.com just released a list of the best and worst dogs for apartment living, and while some of the choices are obvious, others are … unexpected.

It seems that smaller dogs (with the exception of two types of large dog) are, of course, among the best for apartment living since space is limited.

Best dogs for NYC apartments:

French Bulldogs : friendly, energetic and easy to train, but just need to be walked.

Scottish Terriers : stubborn, confident and affectionate, but require training, socialization and long walks.

Basenjis : Affectionate, independent and cannot bark (they “yodel”) and just need more attention than others.

: Affectionate, independent and cannot bark (they “yodel”) and just need more attention than others. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels : quiet, low-maintenance lap dog that just need a few brushings a week.

: quiet, low-maintenance lap dog that just need a few brushings a week. Great Danes : couch potatoes that prefer to be cozy, friendly, easy to train and sweet, but are quite large and need long walks are needed.

: couch potatoes that prefer to be cozy, friendly, easy to train and sweet, but are quite large and need long walks are needed. Newfoundlands : Another big breed that love to be lazy and cuddly but need grooming and drools.

Bichon Frises : somewhat hypoallergenic and great with dogs and kids but they bark.

: somewhat hypoallergenic and great with dogs and kids but they bark. Corgis: Adaptable, friendly and cuddly couch potatoes but don’t do great with smaller children.

Adaptable, friendly and cuddly couch potatoes but don’t do great with smaller children. Chihuahuas: Cuddly and loyal but aren’t patient with children and training can be difficult.

Some of the worst dogs to put in an apartment are working dogs or dogs that need more space to be active.

Worst dogs for apartments:

Siberian Huskies : Energetic and need a lot of exercise and a job to do. They’re very vocal and shed a lot, too.

: Energetic and need a lot of exercise and a job to do. They’re very vocal and shed a lot, too. Border Collies : Energetic and love to have a job, if they don’t, they can become destructive.

: Energetic and love to have a job, if they don’t, they can become destructive. Dalmatians : Need training, socialization, lots of space to run around in and mental stimulation because they are highly intelligent.

: Need training, socialization, lots of space to run around in and mental stimulation because they are highly intelligent. German Shorthaired Pointers: Hunting dogs that need outdoor activities. They bark and howl a lot and need a bit of grooming.

Of course, these are generalizations, but if you live in NYC, you should seek out a dog that is lower maintenance and make sure you take them out as often as you can.

On that note, Renthop has a list of dog-friendly apartments you can check out right here.