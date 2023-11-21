These are the best books of 2023, according to the NYPL

Every year, the New York Public Library (NYPL) releases a list of the best books for kids, teens and adults from the past 12 months.

In 2023, the effort amounts to a curated roster of 240 recommended titles compiled by eight committees that reviewed nearly 3,000 books in total across a variety of genres.

"At the heart of The New York Public Library lies an invaluable asset: our dedicated team of librarians and staff, whose expertise and diverse perspectives enrich our collections and our communities," said Emily Pullen, manager of reader services, in an official statement. "Each year, our most passionate book enthusiasts discuss and handpick titles that mirror the essence of our diverse neighborhoods and our patrons' varied tastes and needs. Our goal is to captivate even the most hesitant readers, to offer a starting point into new worlds and genres, and to surprise even the most avid of book lovers."

Especially since most NYC libraries will now be closed on Sundays as a result of mid-year budget cuts, this list feels more important than ever.

Every book mentioned can be found on the library's official website and is available to check out at branches all over Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island.

Without further ado, here are the four directories that the NYPL released in 2023:

10 best books for adults

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by S.A. Chakraborty

Bad Kids by Zijin Chen

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Knockout by Sarah Maclean

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Last On His Feet: Jack Johnson and the Battle of the Century by Adrian Matejka, art by Youssef Daoudi

The New Guy by Sarina Bowen

Short Film Starring My Beloved's Red Bronco by K. Iver

Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed

When Crack Was King by Donovan X. Ramsey

10 best books for teens

America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History by Ariel Aberg-Riger

Chloe and the Kaishao Boys by Mae Coyiuto

Dear Medusa by Olivia A. Cole

The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

Gorgeous Gruesome Faces by Linda Cheng

In Limbo by Deb JJ Lee

The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila

Monstrous: A Transracial Adoption Story by Sarah Myer

Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian

Saints of the Household by Ari Tison

10 best books for children

Ancestory: The Mystery and Majesty of Ancient Cave Art by Hannah Salyer

Cape by Kevin Johnson, illustrated by Kitt Thomas

Doodles from the Boogie Down by Stephanie Rodriguez

I’m From by Gary R. Gray, Jr., illustrated by Oge Mora

Parachute Kids by Betty C. Tang

Ruby Lost and Found by Christina Li

Search for a Giant Squid: Pick Your Path by Amy Seto Forrestor, illustrated by Andy Chou Musser

The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale by Jon Klassen

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels by Beth Lincoln, illustrated by Claire Powell

Window Fishing by DK Dyson, illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez

10 best books for children in Spanish

Benita y las criaturas nocturnas by Mariana Llanos, illustrated by Cocoretto

Con la cabeza en alto: cómo una comunidad amazónica protegió la selva by Patricia Gualinga y Laura Resau, illustrated by Vanessa Jaramillo

Juego de libertad: Mestre Bimba y el arte de la capoeira by Duncan Tonatiuh

Magia by Mirelle Ortega

¿Me ayudas a dibujar un pato? by Jose Carlos Andrés, illustrated by Pupé

Mil mariposas blancas by Jessica Betancourt-Perez y Karen Lynn Williams, illustrated by Gina Maldonado

Nena, y Roberta ¿dónde está? by Marie Biskai

Nuestro techo es azul by Sara E. Echenique, illustrated by Ashley Vargas

El rebaño by Margarita del Mazo, illustrated by Guridi

Wepa by J de la Vega